First, Leonard Fournette questioned why LSU was making such a spectacle of the Tiger Walk by bringing in celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal and Angel Reese. Then came the Texas game, where Fournette walked out alongside head coach Lane Kiffin. The irony didn’t go unnoticed, and now the LSU legend has doubled down with another pointed response.

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During an appearance on the 4th and South Podcast, the former LSU running back was asked to explain that apparent U-turn. Fournette justified his decision by revealing that he received a call because the team “wanted me to walk the walk.”

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Host Jarvis Landry questioned Fournette about his earlier criticism of the Tiger Walk, particularly his suggestion that it was becoming a distraction from the game. However, Fournette doubled down on his decision, insisting that he had earned his place in the tradition after representing LSU during his playing days.

“I paid my way to do that. I’m not a celebrity, right? I’ve walked those hills plenty of times. I thought by me coming out there, I’d bring some swag. I’m trying to amp them up,” he said.

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However, Fournette had one final message for Kiffin and his coaching staff, urging them not to invite him back after joking that he might have brought the Tigers bad luck.

“I might be the jinx. So, Mr. Kiffin, Coach, don’t call my Black a** back up to that game, bro.”

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Though he has been a loyal LSU supporter since his playing days, Fournette didn’t hold back when questioning the Tigers’ priorities amid their struggles on the field.

During the November 8 episode of the 4th and South Podcast, just a day after LSU’s loss to Alabama, Fournette argued that the program needed to focus more on winning football games rather than bringing celebrity guests into the spotlight through the famous Tiger Walk.

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“They had Shaq come out. They had Angel Reese come out. Angel Reese, Shaq, and Kevin [Costner], they not about to come help us on this motherfg football field,” Fournette said. “It does not make no sense to me. Yes, I love everything Coach Kiffin is doing, but that s*** has to stop.”

Now, Fournette believes that his connection to LSU and his achievements with the program make him deserving of a place in the Tiger Walk. And he might have a pretty strong case. The former running back spent three seasons in Baton Rouge, establishing himself as one of the most dominant players in LSU history.

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During his first two seasons, Fournette achieved something no other LSU player had done: rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two years. His sophomore campaign in 2015 was particularly remarkable.

He finished with 1,953 rushing yards, an LSU single-season record, and led the nation with an average of 162.8 per game. His performances also propelled him into the Heisman Trophy conversation, although he finished sixth in the voting with 110 points.

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His records certainly make him worthy of a place in the Tiger Walk. However, the argument gets more complicated once other sports enter the conversation. After all, O’Neal and Reese were exceptional LSU athletes who went on to become larger-than-life sporting icons in their respective fields.

Of course, inviting former LSU football players to participate in the Tiger Walk has become an established tradition, particularly under Ed Orgeron. However, Lane Kiffin has taken things a step further by broadening the tradition to include personalities from other sports.

Neither Kiffin nor Fournette is necessarily wrong, but where exactly should the line be drawn? That remains a question worth debating.