Leonard Fournette has had enough of Sam Leavitt. With LSU’s playoff hopes shattered following a brutal loss to Tennessee, the Tigers are 6-5 and riding a three-game losing streak. Now, the LSU legend is demanding some tough decisions from the struggling QB if he wants another season in Baton Rouge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on the 4th and South podcast alongside Jarvis Landry, Leonard Fournette delivered a blunt message to the struggling QB: Accept a pay cut or find somewhere else to play. And even if Sam Leavitt agrees to stay, the former LSU RB isn’t convinced he should keep the starting job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sam Leavitt, if you want to be an LSU Tiger, my young brother, you will have to take a pay cut today,” he said. “You stay or you leave, but if you decide to stay, homie, you got to get a pay cut.”

Landry quickly added another condition, saying, “And get better. 12 picks. He leads the SEC in picks. We 6-5. Third straight loss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fournette also made it clear he would have no problem making a QB change, even with the regular season winding down. With LSU already out of the playoff picture, he wants Lane Kiffin to use the remaining opportunity to find out what the backups can offer.

“I’m sitting his ass on that pine,” he said, explaining that he meant the bench. “I’m about to see what the future holds with my backup. Right now, playoff’s over. We’re about to play in the s**ty bowl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a harsh assessment, but Sam Leavitt hasn’t really made a strong case for patience. LSU made a major investment when it brought him over from Arizona State. He arrived as one of the most coveted QBs in the transfer portal, carrying the reputation of a mobile playmaker who could give the Tigers a difference on offense.

There were flashes of that player early. His athleticism helped LSU get past Clemson and Louisiana Tech. But the problems became harder to ignore once the competition improved. In the defeat against Ole Miss, Sam Leavitt struggled to identify open receivers, held onto his first read too long, and couldn’t keep pace with Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels’ offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee stretch exposed Sam Leavitt’s problems all over again. He threw three picks against Texas, two inside the red zone, in a 22-21 loss that LSU let slip away. Tennessee was even rougher. The Vols sacked him eight times and recorded 13 tackles for loss in a 27-13 win. He completed 27 of 39 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown but couldn’t escape the pressure. A late fourth-quarter fumble made matters worse.

The numbers only added to the skepticism. Sam Leavitt had thrown just nine interceptions across 20 games at Arizona State. At LSU, he’s now leading the SEC with 12 picks through 11 games. And the frustration hasn’t been limited to his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

His walk-off before LSU’s alma mater following the Texas loss became another talking point. Another heated sideline exchange during the Tennessee defeat added to the noise surrounding him.

Sam Leavitt still has another year of eligibility, and his reported $6.5 million NIL package has made his situation even more uncomfortable. Fournette also questioned whether leaving LSU would necessarily solve his problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to LSUOdyssey.com‘s Lonn Phillips Sullivan, sources around the program believe a return is now “just about impossible.” Some influential voices reportedly don’t want him taking another snap for LSU. That leaves Lane Kiffin with a decision of his own. The Tigers have Arkansas remaining on November 28, and the immediate priority is finding some direction after three consecutive defeats.