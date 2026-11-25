Jayden Daniels had spent much of the summer making it clear that he was unhappy with LSU. His representatives sent the university a cease-and-desist letter; the dispute over his No. 5 jersey became national news, and Tigers fans even booed him when he appeared on the stadium video board.

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But on November 24, Daniels put up a very different reminder of his time in Baton Rouge. His Instagram post was not about the jersey or the university. It was about Kyren Lacy.

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“Long live K2,” Daniels wrote, alongside a photograph of the memorial for his former teammate.

He had another reminder of Lacy with him. A fan had given the Washington Commanders QB a custom rug bearing Lacy’s image, and Daniels carried it all the way into the locker room.

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The timing of the tribute has caught attention because Daniels’ relationship with LSU had become one of the more uncomfortable stories surrounding the program.

His representatives had demanded that the school stop using his name, image, and likeness after it gave his former No. 5 jersey to cornerback DJ Pickett. The dispute had become personal enough quickly.

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Daniels’ appearance during NFLSU’s tribute honoring LSU’s former players on Tiger Stadium’s jumbotron during the September 5 game against Clemson drew boos from the crowd.

The reaction was a striking turn for a player who had delivered one of the greatest individual seasons in LSU history. But now, as Daniels openly acknowledges the custom rug and pays tribute to his former teammate, he is probably trying to move away from this year’s drama.

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The gesture was a small one, but it showed that Lacy’s memory still has a place in Daniels’ life well beyond their college careers.

Jayden Daniels and Lacy joined LSU in 2022 and played together for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively. In 2023, Daniels had a Heisman-winning year, then went second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

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Lacy was one of the receivers who helped make that offense so difficult to defend. Across their two seasons together, he caught 54 passes for 826 yards and seven touchdowns.

Their connection also included Daniels’ final college touchdown pass to Lacy, a 15-yard completion in LSU’s 42-30 win over Texas A&M in 2023. However, as Lacy was preparing for the NFL draft, the most heart-wrenching news came.

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Lacy died by suicide on April 12, 2025, two days before a scheduled grand jury hearing in an earlier fatal highway crash in Louisiana. In October 2025, Lacy’s attorney Matthew Lory released a video showing that his client was wrongfully implicated in the case. That claim was disputed by the Louisiana State Police. Earlier this year, Lacy’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Louisiana State Police.

The No. 5 dispute changed how LSU fans viewed Daniels

LSU gave Pickett the No. 5 jersey for the 2026 season, the same number Daniels wore during his two years with the Tigers. However, that legacy got clouded as Daniels’ legal team wrote to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, demanding that the school stop using his NIL.

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The letter said that LSU’s permission to use Daniels’ NIL had ended 180 days after he played his final college game. LSU, though, explained that Pickett had been promised No. 5 during his recruitment.

Lane Kiffin defended the decision, saying that a player who had been promised a number should be allowed to wear it. Former head coach Brian Kelly also confirmed that the number had been promised to Pickett, although he had previously kept it from being reassigned after Daniels objected.

Jayden Daniels later addressed the situation himself. He said he was grateful for his time at LSU and proud of what he and his teammates had accomplished, while hoping the disagreement could be handled privately.

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He also made clear that his focus was on Washington. That statement did little to calm the reactions in Baton Rouge. Still, there was another layer to the timing of Daniels’ tribute for Kyren Lacy.

The Commanders’ QB had just helped Washington beat Cincinnati 22-20 on November 23, delivering a late comeback against Joe Burrow, another former LSU Heisman-winning QB.

Daniels completed 23 of 35 passes for 289 yards and added 55 rushing yards. With Washington trailing 20-19 and 46 seconds and no timeouts remaining, he completed two passes to rookie Antonio Williams to move the Commanders into field-goal range.

Drew Stevens then made the winning 26-yard kick as time expired. For LSU, the bigger question remains unresolved. Jayden Daniels has not said that he has withdrawn his demands or that the university can resume using his NIL.

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But his IG post does show that the summer’s controversy hasn’t erased every connection Daniels has with LSU. He can remain unhappy with the university’s decision and still remember the people who helped make his two seasons there special.