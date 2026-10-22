LSU Legend Malik Nabers Rumored to Be Dating Viral Brunette from Rival SEC School

Malik Nabers built his name beating SEC defenses at LSU. Now the Giants receiver is reportedly dating someone from a rival conference school.

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Jourdann Cathro, a junior nursing student at Texas, has been linked to Nabers. A post on X showed the two pumpkin picking together, and the rivalry angle gave fans plenty to talk about.

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“Congrats! Giants star WR Malik Nabers announced he is officially dating model/influencer Jourdan Cathro,” shared analyst Dov Kleiman on X.

Congrats! Giants star WR Malik Nabers announced he is officially dating model/influencer Jourdan Cathro.Nabers is signed to a 4-year, $29.2 million contract.True love is so special. pic.twitter.com/NknpILFG6b— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 20, 2026

Cathro’s university profile says that she is from San Antonio and is a junior nursing student at Texas. She was picked as one of the School of Nursing’s 2026 Social Media Ambassadors, which entails making short Instagram videos about nursing school and student life.

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Her profile says she wants to give current and prospective students a behind-the-scenes look. Her Instagram suggests she turned 21 in December 2025.

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“Hi! I’m Jourdann Cathro—a nursing student at the University of Texas at Austin,” Cathro wrote on LinkedIn. “My goal is to work alongside a plastic surgeon, helping individuals feel more confident and empowered through personalized aesthetic care.”

“As a former military child and retired athlete, I bring a strong sense of discipline, teamwork, and resilience to everything I do,” Cathro continued. “These experiences have shaped my commitment to lifting others up and working collaboratively to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

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Through several Instagram posts, Cathro has shown where her loyalties sit. In an October 2024 post, she called herself “bevo’s biggest fan #hookem,” a nod to the Longhorns’ live steer mascot and their famous hand sign. A September 2025 post carried the caption “whole lot of team spirit,” and last month she posted “took a couple games off” with a gameday hashtag. She has roughly 34.6K followers.

This isn’t the first time Nabers has been linked to an influencer. In December 2025, he was reportedly connected to Indy Santana, who has more than 230K Instagram followers and posts fashion, beauty and travel content. The two reportedly kept it largely private, and nothing public confirms when it started, whether it ended, or how.

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Nabers played at LSU from 2021 to 2023 and finished with 189 catches, 3,003 yards, and 21 touchdowns in 38 games. In 2023, he caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the FBS in receiving yards.

That season included a 13-catch, 239-yard game against Mississippi State and a Citrus Bowl MVP performance, with nine catches for 163 yards. He left as LSU’s all-time leader in receiving yards.

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Nabers had already left for the NFL by the time Texas joined the SEC, so he never played the Longhorns as a conference opponent.

However, the Longhorns do have a game scheduled against LSU on November 14, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

How is Nabers playing for the Giants right now?

The Giants took Nabers sixth overall in the 2024 draft, and he signed his rookie deal that May. The deal is fully guaranteed, with an $18 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2028. He started the preseason at No. 9 before switching to No. 1.

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“Nabers is signed to a 4-year, $29.2 million contract,” wrote Dov Kleiman in the same X post.

And he has been worth it. As a rookie, he reportedly set marks for the most targets by a rookie in a season (170) and the most receptions in a Giants rookie season (109), and also received 2024 Pro Bowl honors.

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This season, in Week 6 against the Saints, Nabers caught 12 passes for 165 yards and was named one of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week.

Through six games, he has 41 catches for 494 yards and two touchdowns. By one count, his 168 receptions in his first 25 NFL games rank second in league history, behind only Odell Beckham Jr.’s 176.

The Giants are 3-2-1 after a 34-27 loss to New Orleans on October 18. They visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 25, and Houston enters at 2-4. After that, New York has a Week 8 bye before facing the Eagles in November, so this game is a chance to head into the break on a high.