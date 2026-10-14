LSU Legend Puts Blame on Lane Kiffin as Kentucky Loss Puts Playoff Hopes in Danger: “Slim to None”

Kentucky gave LSU more than one chance to escape Lexington with a win. Adam Zouagui missed two fourth-quarter field goals, including a 26-yard attempt after Sam Leavitt lost a fumble. The Tigers still couldn’t get the job done. By the time Kenny Minchey ran into the end zone in overtime, Lane Kiffin had another SEC defeat to explain. Former Tigers DB Tyrann Mathieu watched the fallout and has given up hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The chances of them representing in the championship game are probably slim at the moment. It’s tough, bro,” Tyrann Mathieu said on his October 13 podcast with Tyrell McCall.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is plenty from Saturday’s 35-34 overtime loss to support his frustration, although the play-calling was hardly the only problem. LSU entered the game ranked third nationally in total offense, averaging 547.8 yards.

Kiffin’s team actually showed considerable imagination early. A double flea-flicker produced a 22-yard touchdown pass from Leavitt to Zach Grace in the first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, receiver Jackson Harris threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Roman Mothershed, giving LSU a 27-24 lead with 9:50 remaining. In moments, LSU looked like the kind of offense that wins the championship. But in some, LSU was hardly competing.

“I think with LSU at times they kind of tend to get: ‘We don’t really know who they are,'” Mathieu said. “One week we’re gunslinging, right. We’re willing to gamble the house. And then the next week, we’re playing sort of conservative.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the problems Lane Kiffin is having are not just short-term, but structural. The offensive line has held up reasonably well in pass protection, but running between the tackles has been a problem.

Blake Baker’s defense has had its good stretches, but Lane Kiffin’s offense has made its job harder. Turnovers have left opponents with short fields, while stalled drives and special teams mistakes have kept the defense struggling on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker’s players have managed to hold up at times, but against SEC teams such as Ole Miss and Kentucky, those extra possessions and poor field positions have taken their toll.

LSU had a chance to keep the ball and run out the clock with 1:46 remaining. Facing fourth-and-1 in its own territory, Kiffin chose to punt rather than try for the first down.

ADVERTISEMENT

That sent Baker’s defense back onto the field with a narrow lead to protect. Kentucky needed just 97 seconds to move into field goal range and tie the game, sending it to overtime.

Still, there are some short-term problems that can be fixed in the bye week. For starters, LSU kept hurting itself before the ball was even snapped against Kentucky. The Tigers drew 4 pre-snap penalties in the opening quarter alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, LSU’s punt coverage unit also let it down again against Kentucky. In the second quarter, Brock Coffman broke free for a 55-yard touchdown return after the Tigers failed to bring him down on the first attempt.

Sam Leavitt’s struggles are also hard to miss. The former ASU QB has thrown at least an interception in every game he played this season.

Against Kentucky, Leavitt’s mistakes came at costly moments. He sailed a pass intended for Eugene Wilson III on a slant route, and the deflection turned into an interception on LSU’s first drive of the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, with the game on the line, he fumbled while trying to throw the ball away as a defender brought him down. Many of those mistakes have happened due to poor O-line protection.

The critical fourth-quarter fumble was the direct result of Leavitt being forced to scramble left due to pressure, which resulted in a sack for a 15- yard loss. When you factor in that protecting the ball was never a problem for Leavitt at ASU, the problems don’t seem deep.

Kiffin now wants Leavitt to stay in the pocket and get the ball out on time. The LSU QB1 is also turning to mental coach Craig Manning and minister Shawn Drake as he works through the mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leavitt said he needs to review what went wrong in each situation without letting the turnovers shake his confidence. His focus, he explained, is to get back to work, make the necessary adjustments, and avoid overreacting.

Reaching the SEC title game seems out of the question with two conference losses. Their path to an at-large bid remains fully in their control because of the strength of their remaining schedule.

The 12-team playoff has seven at-large spots alongside five places reserved for conference champions. LSU would have a strong case for one of those bids if it wins out and finishes 10-2.

Beating Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee down the stretch would give the selection committee plenty to consider, even with the earlier losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky.