LSU Legend Says Lane Kiffin Winning Natty Would Be “Morally Wrong” as 6 Players Could Be Forced Out Before Clemson Game

College football used to have clear rules, but head coach Lane Kiffin is testing every single boundary at LSU. Court rulings now let former NFL players return to college ball. Kiffin is using that loop to stack his roster right before the season opener against Clemson. But exploiting this system is starting to stir up serious pushback.

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Former LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, a member of the 2019 national championship team, did not hold back. When reports surfaced that LSU was landing former NFL players like tight end Dae’Quan Wright, Fehoko went public. He blasted Kiffin’s staff on social media, arguing that filling college spots with pro talent destroys the soul of the sport.

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“I want LSU to win, but this ain’t the way,” Fehoko tweeted. “Coaches and agents who condone this are a huge part of the problem. Zero integrity of the game and the process… It’ll just feel morally wrong.”

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Fehoko’s frustration points to a raw truth in Baton Rouge. Kiffin insists that if rivals recruit ex-pros, LSU must do the same to stay competitive. But for alumni like Fehoko, bringing NFL cutouts into a college locker room turns a pursuit of a national title into something cheap and unfair.

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The ethical debate quickly turned into a cold reality for current players. Sports analyst Pat Smith broke down the math on Jox 94.5, explaining that six late additions mean six current athletes face sudden removal from the squad just days before the Clemson game.

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“Before kickoff against Clemson, LSU could have six new players on their roster that did not start fall camp with LSU,” Pat Smith revealed. “So then the question is, what happens to that six roster spots?”

The result of this squeeze on the roster leaves many members of the squad suddenly displaced just days before the season opener. Smith says that if six players come in, six other players will have to leave. Outside of one player already dealing with team suspensions, five regular kids who worked all summer through fall camp are about to get handed their walking papers just to clear space.

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“Well, this is a you-know-what business. Six players will be given their walk-in papers at LSU,” Pat Smith added. “One of those players on the roster has been supposedly, potentially, indefinitely suspended off the team for breaking team rules. And then you’ll have to find five other players.”

LSU is not the only powerhouse drawing intense heat over this controversial court order. Programs across the country are facing massive roster disruption, with other ex-NFL rookies like former Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson hitting the transfer market just days before the season kicks off. The sudden influx of waived pros has left college locker rooms in absolute chaos as teams scramble to adjust to the legal fallout.

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Regardless, Lane Kiffin may very well lead LSU to a national championship this season. But as six college kids get pushed out the door for NFL veterans, fans and former legends are left asking a hard question: is a trophy worth losing the integrity of the game?