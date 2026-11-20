Last week’s home defeat has left LSU with a bitter taste, and the Tigers cannot afford to carry that disappointment into their next challenge. Tennessee is coming up, and this is no ordinary opportunity to bounce back. LSU legend Leonard Fournette made it firmly clear that he’s not ready to accept another disappointing result. He wants quarterback Sam Leavitt and head coach Lane Kiffin to pull out all the stops and make sure LSU gets the win, whatever it takes. His message was anything but polite.

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“Listen, Lane Kiffin and Sam Leavitt, don’t you all go out there doing anything that embarrasses me,” Fournette said on the November 19 episode of 4th & South.

“Let me tell y’all this, bro. Y’all just don’t represent yourselves. Y’all represent every former Tiger that played there, right? Don’t go p***ing in y’all sheets, doing crazy, please. I don’t want to have to whoop no a**. This week is game week. I’m focused. I’m not talking, no s**t. Let’s stay focused. Let’s have a clean game, and let’s go, Tigers.”

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Fournette may never have faced the Vols as a player, but even he knows the intensity this game holds. LSU has a long-standing rivalry with the Vols, and with Kiffin now LSU’s head coach, the hostility is only going to grow.

The Vols aren’t slowing down this season, and Josh Heupel has managed an 8-2 season. They are in contention for the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Tennessee hasn’t played in the SEC Championship Game since 2007, so it has little room for error. Heupel has rallied his fan base for the matchup on Saturday.

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“I certainly hope our fan base hasn’t cooled off,” Heupel said on Monday. “Whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or our sports stores making sure that they’ve got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully, Knoxville’s ready for [Kiffin’s] arrival.”

After abruptly leaving Knoxville for USC, Kiffin left a mark on Vols fans, and many still resent him. He got a taste of that hostility when he returned to Knoxville as Ole Miss’s coach and was met with mustard bottles and golf balls. So Knoxville won’t go easy on him or the Tigers, but after everything Kiffin has endured this season, he isn’t easy to rattle.

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“This season … has just been so much … It’s been a lot,” Kiffin said this week. “As we were watching film and getting ready, it didn’t even cross my mind that I used to be there and the fans … and how they were going to be. We’ve been in so many toxic environments; it will be more of it.”

While the toxic environment can be managed, all eyes will be on Leavitt, who is facing heavy criticism after his performance against Texas. Leavitt threw three interceptions; all three were caught by Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald. The timing was the bigger problem. LSU had taken a 21-10 lead in the third quarter after Dilin Jones scored a 44-yard touchdown. However, the Tigers never scored again and lost by one point.

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By the end of the game, he completed 27 of his 37 passes and threw two touchdowns, but was sacked three times and had three interceptions. His stats weren’t the problem; his decisions were.

In the second quarter, with LSU facing second-and-9 at the Texas 12, McDonald intercepted Leavitt’s pass in the end zone. In the third quarter, he did it again on a throw from the Texas 16. LSU’s coaching staff reduced Leavitt’s passing opportunities, allowing him just five attempts as it leaned on the defense in the fourth quarter.

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LSU is 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, with little chance of making the playoff. That’s why Fournette wants Kiffin and the Tigers to honor the program’s former players with their best performance in a rivalry game. A cleaner game from Leavitt would help LSU’s chances and its fans’ peace of mind.