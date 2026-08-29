LSU Locker Room Hurts Jayden Daniels Further With New Move For Lane Kiffin’s Star

Jayden Daniels wanted LSU to treat his old jersey number like a museum piece. Instead, his former locker room just handed it out as a trophy to Lane Kiffin’s next big star. The Washington Commanders quarterback is fighting a legal battle from hundreds of miles away to protect his college legacy, but back home in Baton Rouge, the Tigers have officially moved on without him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During an August 28 visit to campus, former LSU legend Leonard Fournette dropped by practice to hand out custom jewelry to the team’s top playmakers. Fournette was initially there to celebrate the team’s tradition of splitting his famous No. 7 jersey between Whit Weeks and Trey’Dez Green. But before leaving, he singled out highly touted cornerback D.J. Pickett and handed him a custom gold chain featuring the number 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gotta bless the 5,” Fournette said as he smiled, according to Zack Nagy of 247Sports, who reported via X. It was a quick, casual moment, but its ripples were felt all the way to Washington. Fournette is LSU royalty. When a superstar alumnus places his stamp of approval on a kid wearing No. 5, it sends a clear message across the facility that the locker room belongs to the players in uniform today, not the ghosts of yesterday.

In Baton Rouge, jersey numbers carry serious political weight. LSU does not officially retire numbers. The only exception in program history is the late Billy Cannon’s No. 20. Instead, elite digits are passed around like badges of honor. When Joe Burrow won the Heisman in 2019, LSU quietly agreed not to issue his No. 9 to anyone else. Daniels expected the exact same royal treatment after winning his own Heisman in 2023. But when Brian Kelly recruited Pickett by promising him No. 5, the school set off a quiet internal tug-of-war.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Daniels, the pain isn’t just about a digit on a mesh jersey. It is about feeling erased from the place where he became a legend. Players who win the Heisman usually leave behind an untouched legacy, an immortalized place in program history where nobody dares touch their number. Seeing LSU hand off No. 5 so quickly feels like a cold slap in the face. It tells him that his historic 2023 season, as dominant as it was, did not earn him the untouchable status he thought he bought with his sweat.

That feud burst into the public eye earlier this month. When Pickett stepped onto the practice field wearing No. 5, Daniels’ legal team hit LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry with a cease-and-desist letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: Imago

The letter demanded that the university stop using Daniels’ name, image, and likeness for marketing, pointing out that their commercial agreement expired months after he left for the NFL. Through an ESPN statement, the Daniels family admitted they felt “deeply disappointed and profoundly disrespected” that LSU would give away his iconic digit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” his spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy.”

However, Pickett has not backed down, maintaining that he was promised No. 5 when he committed to LSU in December 2024, while Brian Kelly was the head coach. Kelly has since confirmed Pickett’s account, but said he held off on giving him No. 5 because Daniels was not comfortable giving the number. HC Lane Kiffin, who took over after Kelly’s firing, saw the situation differently after reviewing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“DJ is in [No.] 5, and that was a situation that was promised to him in recruiting here, for him to sign here,” Kiffin said, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “I’ve done a lot of research on that with the family and the representatives and the people, so really I didn’t have a decision to make. It was promised to the kid. It wasn’t done for whatever [reason]. I’m not going to get into that.”

Pickett has remained firm on his side of the dispute, pointing to his long-standing connection to No. 5, stating that he has worn the number since he was 4 years old. Meanwhile, Daniels has responded through Instagram, stating that his current focus remains on the Commanders’ season opener in 2026 and hopes the LSU matter “gets done privately”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute at present is more about LSU crossing a line in using Daniels’ NIL rights and less about who owns No. 5. Until that question is settled, the jersey number remains in Pickett’s hands.