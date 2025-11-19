LSU QB Confirms Future as Lane Kiffin Rumors Create Confusion at Baton Rouge

Among all the coaching searches, LSU’s has gone under the radar the most. We didn’t hear anything since the Governor of the state barged in and took over the process. That changed in the last few days as Lane Kiffin links got stronger at both Florida and LSU. But the Ole Miss head coach is yet to take a call. That makes it tricky for players who have to make a decision about their future at these programs. Not for LSU’s QB, Michael Van Buren, as he is clear on where he’d spend his 2026.

Van Buren, who started the season as the backup behind Garrett Nussmeier, is one of the two scholarship quarterbacks who are expected to return next season. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he confirmed that his focus is on becoming a better player and that he would like to stay even if the Tigers undergo a coaching change.

“I love it here in Baton Rouge. I just love everything about this place, and this is where I want to be. This is where I want to continue my career,” he said to Wilson Alexander from NOLA News.

A promising talent, Van Buren transferred from Mississippi State last season and has delivered in clutch moments for LSU. For the majority of the season, Nussmeier started at the QB position. That started to change after Brian Kelly was fired. Soon, we discovered that Nussmeier was playing through an injury. He was ultimately ruled out of the remainder of the season.

Van Buren got his opportunity against the Razorbacks in Week 12. The sophomore quarterback completed 68% of his passes for 221 yards and one touchdown while rushing 10 times for 36 yards in his first start against Arkansas earlier this week. After a nerve-wracking 23-22 win with Van Buren’s heroics, he is in line to start for LSU in his second straight game against Western Kentucky.

However, the tension remains regarding their coaching situation. The Tigers’ head coach search committee announced that Lane Kiffin is their top prospect to replace Brian Kelly. They even arranged for a private jet to transport Kiffin and his entourage on a tour of Baton Rouge. Yet, Kiffin’s silence has left them in limbo.

Lane Kiffin reveals where his focus is amid move rumors

The Rebels are coming off a 34-24 win over Florida on Saturday, improving Ole Miss’ record to 10-1. However, with just one game remaining on the schedule, Kiffin’s future remains unclear. Lane Kiffin has repeatedly emphasized he’s happy at Ole Miss but has not declared yet that he is staying in Oxford.

He was asked to comment on his next move during the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. He replied with a unique answer and said, “People have asked me, ‘Are you focused on other places?’ No, I’m focused on winning.” Kiffin is in his fourth season in five years with 10-plus wins with Ole Miss. After their Florida win, the Rebels moved up one spot to No. 5 in Monday’s AP Top 25, the school’s highest ranking since 2015.

Over the past few weeks, the Nebraska native has yet to decide on his next coaching move. However, he has consistently made it obvious that one thing that he won’t change his mind about is winning.