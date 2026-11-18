LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is getting ripped apart in Baton Rouge, and his latest move has only fueled the outrage. After a crushing 22-21 Senior Night loss to Texas, Leavitt reportedly bolted straight for the locker room, abandoning his teammates during the traditional singing of the alma mater. For a program that takes its traditions seriously, the quarterback’s decision was enough to send furious LSU fans into a frenzy.

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The controversy escalated during Tuesday’s press conference when local reporter Jacques Doucet questioned Leavitt about the incident. Rather than acknowledging the criticism, Leavitt appeared to dismiss it.

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“Oh yeah, I mean I don’t even know what you’re referring to,” Leavitt told reporters, before adding, “I don’t know it. I don’t know anyone’s really singing, to be honest. I’m not even on any socials!”

With LSU sitting at 6-4 and its playoff hopes fading, Leavitt’s response sparked further outrage. Clips circulated online, with fans and analysts accusing the Arizona State transfer of dodging accountability.

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Critics argued that being absent from social media doesn’t excuse a starting quarterback from understanding team traditions, particularly one reportedly earning millions in NIL money.

The frustration extends beyond the missed postgame tradition. Leavitt struggled against Texas, throwing three interceptions, including two in the end zone, as the Longhorns secured a late victory.

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After that performance, leaving the field without standing alongside his senior teammates only intensified the criticism. Fans expected accountability, not a dismissive response days later.

And the frustration reportedly extends beyond the fanbase. Reports suggest several people within LSU’s athletic department were disappointed by Leavitt’s relaxed attitude during the interview.

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Head coach Lane Kiffin also faced criticism for reportedly leaving the field quickly. However, Leavitt’s comments about nobody singing the school song particularly frustrated boosters and alumni who value LSU’s traditions.

Fans online were furious. One commented, “He is not a good quarterback. He’s slow and can’t pass. wtf. He was a last-ditch effort in the portal. We overpaid and now we are paying the price.” His comments only intensified criticism of his season, during which he has recorded 2,797 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

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Another fan questioned his commitment to LSU, writing, “Yeah he doesnt respect the uniform. Get the hell out.” For some supporters, skipping a long-standing tradition raised questions about his respect for the program.

Rival fans joined the criticism. One Tennessee supporter looked ahead to Saturday’s matchup and posted, “Yeah man we’re gonna absolute annihilate LSU. THIS is who they’ve got playing QB?”

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However, not everyone agreed with the outrage. One X user defended Leavitt, writing, “Pretty goof question and he basically gave no answer. Some of you are begging to be mad about anything. LSU is a miserable place to play or coach.” The response reflected a broader argument that the criticism surrounding a postgame tradition had become excessive.

Others blamed the changing culture of college football. One fan wrote, “It’s the NIL era. None of these players give a shit about the institutions they perform for. No loyalty. No history. Only money.”

With Tennessee up next, Leavitt has an opportunity to shift the conversation back to football. But another disappointing performance could make the criticism in Baton Rouge even louder.