LSU QB Sam Leavitt’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Teases Documentary Featuring Misconduct Accusations

A woman holding a stack of papers in front of a TikTok camera had a message for Sam Leavitt, or at least for the man she appeared to be addressing. She was not announcing a new project or sharing a football opinion.

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Instead, she hinted at a documentary and suggested that the QB’s public image did not match what she knew privately. The post included two Snapchat screenshots that appear to show the LSU QB1.

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The TikTok account, which goes by the name Ava Boyd, posted a video with the caption: “Sitting down for my documentary about the ‘godly’ man who couldn’t control his hands, his temper, or his turnovers.”

Leavitt has kept his personal life out of the public eye. He has not shared anything about a girlfriend, and there are no confirmed reports about his relationship status either.

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A rumor about Leavitt’s dating life appeared on a Reddit college football forum during his transfer recruitment in early 2026. The post claimed he was seeing someone from the Portland area, not far from his hometown of West Linn, Oregon.

The rumors and wild claims come at a tough time in Sam Leavitt’s career in Baton Rouge, with questions hanging over his abilities relative to his price tag.

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Sam Leavitt’s move from Arizona State to LSU came with a hefty price tag. The quarterback is now among the highest-paid players in college football.

On3 puts his NIL valuation at $4.5 million, a figure that ranks him among the 15 most valuable student-athletes in college sports. LSU HC Lane Kiffin has made little effort to hide what it takes to put a roster together.

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Asked how LSU could keep spending more than $40 million on players, including Leavitt, he did not shy away from the cost. When money comes around, you get quicker changes,” Kiffin said.

The money Leavitt receives from LSU is not his only source of income. He has also signed endorsement deals with Adidas, Powerade and Arby’s. In November 2026, he added Pizza Hut to the list, announcing the partnership just days before LSU’s game against Alabama.

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The LSU QB1 announced the partnership in a campaign promoting the chain’s $10.99 game-day specials. However, the Bama game became a disaster for him.

Leavitt completed 35 of 47 passes for 380 yards, but he did not throw a touchdown and was intercepted once. LSU lost 31-13 despite gaining 457 yards of offense, dropping the Tigers to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.

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Leavitt has had trouble holding on to the ball, with interceptions and fumbles costing his team at key points. He threw three picks against Louisiana Tech earlier in the season, but LSU managed to get past them.

Against stronger defenses, he has not been so fortunate, and the mistakes have come at a much higher cost. Moreover, LSU has struggled to turn promising drives into touchdowns, and Leavitt has played a part in that.

Once the Tigers get inside the 20, he has sometimes been slow to make decisions, even missing open receivers in the end zone. Those missed chances have cost LSU points.

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Just before halftime against Alabama, Leavitt had a chance to take the easy yards and keep LSU’s drive alive. Instead, he tried to force a deep pass into coverage, and Alabama came away with the interception. Kiffin was critical of the decision afterward.

LSU also failed on all four of its fourth-down tries. The Tigers came away empty-handed on drives that could have changed the game. The Bama loss has now dropped LSU out of the SEC title race, and they are hanging by a thread in terms of playoff hopes.

A potentially damaging story that his ex-girlfriend (per MLFootball), Ava, shared on TikTok and allegedly directed at Leavitt isn’t ideal for the LSU QB1 at this point, especially since Sam Leavitt’s public image is quite the opposite of what the woman has claimed.

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ESPN highlighted Sam Leavitt’s daily preparation early in the 2026 season, and his routine quickly caught on with fans. Much of the discussion centered on his intense “biohacking” habits and the work he puts into getting ready to play.

Leavitt aims for 9.5 to 10 hours of sleep each day, with naps built into his schedule. He puts his phone away at 8 p.m. every night and wears blue-light-blocking glasses for the final hour before bed.

“I always say that my night before is kind of a direct reflection of my next day,” Leavitt told the media in September.

“The things that I’m eating, putting in my body, the way I’m taking care of it the night before is going to directly reflect how I feel physically and mentally the next day.”

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A personal chef and meal-prep service handle his food, keeping his diet strictly organic. He also uses a mix of concentrated seawater and magnesium, which he drinks to stay hydrated and help his muscles recover.

Leavitt says sticking to the same routine every day helps him avoid “decision fatigue.” With his sleep, diet, and recovery already taken care of, he does not have to spend time thinking about them and can focus on preparing for Kiffin’s game plans.