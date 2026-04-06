LSU RB Who Once Tried to Fake His Commitment Sets High Goals Under Lane Kiffin’s Offense

Harlem Berry has seen the pace of Lane Kiffin’s offense before from the opposite sideline. Back in September 2023, he watched Ole Miss run LSU’s defense into the ground. He remembers LB Whit Weeks vomiting through his facemask mid-drive. And now that he’s part of that tempo, the sophomore RB is trying to fit the part.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Definitely trying to get that size up, at least maintaining it within this offense because this is a real fast offense,” Harlem Berry told the media on April 5. “So, definitely trying to get the size up and, most importantly, my stamina. Being able to go with the tempo and all that, so just being able to do that was a big thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlem Berry gets what it takes to be part of Lane Kiffin’s fast offense. At 5’11, 190 pounds, he’s trying to build what he calls “armor” without sacrificing the burst that made him the No. 1 RB in the 2025 class. It’s a delicate balance because too much bulk can make you lose speed, but again, too little endurance and you’re off the field sooner than later. But after seeing what this change can do, he’s starting to love it.

“This is definitely a different type of offensive scheme,” he added. “A lot of different things I’m seeing and just being able to get us out the backfield more in routes and in space is something we’ve seen a lot, and I’m loving it.”

ADVERTISEMENT



LSU’s ground game last year needed major improvement, with just 3.58 yards per carry. Now with Lane Kiffin running the program, he’s calling this offense an “expansion team” with a new QB in Sam Leavitt and a wave of transfers. But to his credit, he was able to retain key players, including Harlem Berry, who was once expected to transfer after RBs coach Frank Wilson headed to Ole Miss. Still, he’s always a Tiger in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlem Berry is from Louisiana, and LSU had been his top school all along, even though he might have flirted with other schools a bit, including Florida and Texas, where he gained strong interest.

“I’m from Louisiana. I’m from New Orleans. All I knew was LSU growing up,” he said. “I’m committed to LSU. When I was getting recruited, I was trying to fake it like I was going to go somewhere else, but I always wanted to come here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlem Berry’s LSU freshman numbers don’t scream dominance yet, with 491 yards on 104 carries. But they hint at growth as his workload spiked late in the season, followed by his confidence. And now, in a system built on space and speed, his skillset could be amplified if he can keep up.

Berry isn’t just bulking up to survive. He wants to dominate, and after splitting reps last fall, he’s openly targeting a breakout sophomore campaign again. He knows Kiffin’s system historically feeds lead backs, and he expects to be the primary weapon capitalizing on that extra space. At Ole Miss, Quinshon Judkins rushed for over 1,500 yards in his freshman year alone under Kiffin, proving the offense can make a lead back a star fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is different,” he said. “But we embrace it… We’re just trying to get in the best shape we can.”

That’s belief in the program, and now, with an offensive genius leading the Tigers, Harlem Berry knows big things are ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

From watching Lane Kiffin’s chaos to becoming it

Harlem Berry is learning the difference between witnessing speed and living inside it. Through five spring practices, the offense hasn’t fully clicked, but that’s expected. The Tigers still need to polish their timing and chemistry as the O-line, held by transfers like Aliou Bah and Devin Harper, is still sorting itself out. The offense is still under construction, but Lane Kiffin has a plan.

“It’s our job to set the tempo,” he said. “We get hired as coaches not just to draw up plays. We’ve got to set the tempo by the way that we work, by the standards that we have, by the habits that we develop. We show them, and then I believe that trickles down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, that standard is what LSU is chasing. The backfield is crowded with transfers like Dilin Jones, Stacy Gage, Raycine Guillory, and Rod Gainey. But the headliners are still Harlem Berry and Caden Durham, a projected lightning-and-thunder duo that could define this offense. Still, nothing is locked in. But the expectation is already set. Lane Kiffin wants speed as an identity, and it’s up to the backfield whether they can execute that plan and go big in 2026.