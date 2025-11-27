LSU’s $144M Power Play for Lane Kiffin Confirmed by Insider Amid Brian Kelly Drama

Essentials Inside The Story Lane Kiffin's LSU offer has a new twist.

$90 million deal is still on the table for the new head coach.

How did Brian Kelly became the apparent benefactor amid his lawsuit?

It’s been a month since LSU put the brakes on Brian Kelly’s tenure. His $54M buyout amid lawsuits continues to be a problem. Despite this, most expect Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin to be at Baton Rouge after the Egg Bowl. Last week, even the seven-year contract worth over $90 million, including incentives, was leaked. Are the Tigers going all-in?

“Jimmy Sexton represents Lane Kiffin,” Locked on LSU host Matt Moscono said on the 27th November episode. “He wants the best deal for his client. And he’s not going to let his clients sign a contract that he doesn’t think is going to be honored. LSU is offering Lane Kiffin 6 years or seven years, $90 million, and they can’t even afford to buy out their old coach. How are they gonna pay this one and pay off the old coach?

BK (Brian Kelly)? Here’s your 54 million. Lane, you ready? Okay. It’s only further evidence of what LSU is putting in place. It’s further evidence that LSU is singularly focused on Lane Kiffin. Now, that don’t mean you’re going to get this thing across the finish line. But LSU is doing everything they can to eliminate any potential objection and get this thing across the finish line this weekend so that Lane Kiffin is in Baton Rouge on Monday.”

Moscono admitted that no one was happy when Kiffin’s contract details at LSU were leaked. It generated a lot of focus on the Tigers’ plan to clear their dues with Kelly. Plus, they want to sign the Ole Miss head coach as soon as possible, again putting the program under another financial stress. Furthermore, there are reports that, along with the seven-figure contract, the Tigers are ready to add $25 million NIL fund to lure top-tier talent.

Despite constant speculation, Lane Kiffin didn’t say a word about his possible move until now. This silence may have acted as a silent killer for the Ole Miss locker room, as the fear of losing their coach at such a crucial time. The Rebels hold a 10-1 record and are preparing for their last regular-season game against Mississippi State. As per AD Keith Carter, Ole Miss is now focusing solely on that game; any further updates on Kiffin’s move will come after that.

But an “overwhelming majority” of plugged‑in media and industry insiders now predict that Kiffin will pick LSU, not Florida or Ole Miss, after the Egg Bowl. Kiffin has already shown at Ole Miss that he can turn a good SEC job into a playoff-caliber program.

During this, LSU is drawing up every financial plan to lure the 50-year-old. The university is banking on Kiffin’s ability to maximize recruiting in talent-rich Louisiana and the broader SEC regions. Unlike Ole Miss, which relies heavily on transfers, LSU boasts perennial top-5 recruiting classes. That means Kiffin could build a powerhouse with his offensive acumen and player development skills. But the Tigers want to take this step, along with weathering the buyout storm from Kelly’s departure, to bring Kiffin on board.

Take the money and go to work!

Brian Kelly’s exit from Baton Rouge was rather messy. There had even been a few backlashes that raised questions about whether the HC deserved that $54M buyout. However, even the 64-year-old didn’t just let his name drag through the mud; he fought back. The saga began after LSU fired Kelly in late October 2025, citing poor performance as the reason.

Later, LSU claimed Kelly was never “formally terminated” and is now trying to fire him “for cause,” meaning they want to avoid paying the full buyout. Kelly’s legal team is pushing back hard, demanding the court officially recognize the firing as without cause. This is being done to secure the payout. But LSU has now given up all its weapons just for a bright future. Now they have reached a consensus.

On November 26, college football senior insider Pete Thamel tweeted, “Sources: Brian Kelly has been informed in writing that he’s been terminated by LSU without cause.” Clearly implying the program will pay the $54 million buyout. However, there is a little catch that Matt Moscono points out.

“Now, Brian Kelly has mitigation in there where he’s got to go actively look for a job, and he has to prove to LSU that he is seeking employment and all that sort of stuff.” LSU stated it expects Kelly to maintain basic records of his job search, including any offers he receives or interviews he attends. That means Kelly can’t just sit around enjoying the money; he needs to look for work actively again. This move is a signal for Lane Kiffin that the Tigers have the financial war chest to get the deal done.