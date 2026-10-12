LSU Star Lane Kiffin Brought From Ole Miss Under Fire After Camera Catches Him Swiping at a Kentucky Fan

Kentucky fans celebrated their 35-34 overtime victory over LSU by storming the field, flipping off Lane Kiffin, and crowding opposing players. Apparently, winning wasn’t enough without harassing the losing team. But LSU linebacker TJ Dottery wasn’t much better. The senior appeared to throw a punch at a Kentucky fan, although it’s unclear whether it connected. Kentucky fans crossed the line, and Dottery apparently decided to follow their example.

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A viral video shared by Everything Ole Miss on X, credited to TikTok creator Vibewith9, purportedly captured the confrontation as Dottery attempted to leave the field. The footage appears to show the linebacker swinging at a spectator amid the field-storming chaos, although whether he made contact remains unclear. The clip quickly drew criticism online and prompted speculation about a possible suspension.

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Physical altercations have already resulted in punishment across Power Four football this season. In Week 4, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart punched Alabama tight end Josh Ford’s helmet during a 49-18 loss. Although Stewart avoided ejection, head coach Shane Beamer suspended him indefinitely on September 27. The SEC and South Carolina subsequently announced a separate one-game suspension on September 28.

In Week 6, Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander sparked controversy after attempting to punch the ball loose during a tackle on UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava. His swing struck Iamaleava instead, but officials did not throw a flag. Unlike those incidents involving opposing players, Dottery allegedly swung at a spectator. That distinction could complicate matters if the fan pursues legal action or LSU and the SEC consider disciplinary measures.

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Dottery has faced controversy before. He began his college career at Clemson under his birth name, TJ Dudley, before being dismissed for violating team rules. He subsequently transferred to Ole Miss, changed his surname, and established himself as a productive SEC linebacker. He followed head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU for the 2026 season.

While LSU and the SEC have not announced any punishment against Dottery, Kentucky has already been penalized for its field-storming incident.

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On Sunday, the SEC fined the Wildcats $500,000 after spectators entered the playing surface before LSU personnel had safely exited. Under the conference’s updated field-storming rules, the money goes directly to the visiting team, meaning LSU will receive the payment.

The viral footage also prompted fans to speculate about Dottery’s future.

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One fan commented, “Annnndddd suspended,” suggesting the linebacker could face punishment for the apparent confrontation.

Another wrote, “Welp that’s prob a suspension.” However, neither LSU nor the SEC has confirmed disciplinary action against Dottery.

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A third fan questioned his aggression, commenting, “Should’ve shown that much fight in the game.”

But Dottery’s performance told a different story. The senior linebacker led LSU with 12 tackles against Kentucky, including 11 solo stops. He also tackled running back CJ Baxter for a two-yard loss in the fourth quarter and brought down receiver Kenny Darby at LSU’s one-yard line following a 22-yard completion in overtime.

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Another user joked, “All of a sudden I’m sore and need to see how much NIL he making so I can get my share.”

The comment mocked the possibility of the spectator seeking financial compensation from Dottery. However, there has been no confirmed lawsuit, and any potential legal claim would depend on the circumstances and available evidence rather than the linebacker’s NIL earnings.

One final fan mocked the apparent missed punch, writing, “Dottery too slow gotta be quicker than that.”

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The circulating footage appears to show Dottery extending his arm as the spectator moves away, but whether physical contact occurred remains unclear.

For now, Dottery’s situation remains unresolved. The alleged confrontation has fueled online criticism, but whether LSU or the SEC will take disciplinary action remains uncertain.