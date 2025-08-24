LSU Starter Opens Up On Garrett Nussmeier Bond, Before Publicly Opposing Brian Kelly

Week 1 will serve us some juicy clashes. While a lot of attention has been devoted to the Ohio State vs. Texas matchup, let’s not forget the significance of the game between Clemson and LSU. A lot is on the line for Brian Kelly. First and foremost, his terrible record at LSU in Week 1 games. Two years in a row, the Tigers lost to Florida State on opening day. Last year, they didn’t face Mike Norvell’s team but still lost to USC at home. Add to the fact that this year they are traveling to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, and the home team is a 4.5-point favorite.

On the roster front, LSU hasn’t had good news when it comes to its offensive line. “The offensive line is going to be a question mark for LSU because it lost so much talent to the NFL. If they can hold up in protection, Nussmeier can exploit matchups with those receivers,” said ESPN analyst Greg McElroy. On the other hand, Clemson returns with five starters on the O-line from last season, which include Walker Parks (RG), Blake Miller (RT), and Tristan Leigh (LT). But one bright spot is that the transfers that Kelly added to his O-line have already established a relationship with the leader of the offense. His QB1 Garrett Nussmeier.

LSU’s center, Braelin Moore, appeared in a recent press conference and talked about how he and Garrett Nussmeier have built a strong relationship. The same relationship that may help LSU win the national title. “I think it started on my visit. I went to his house, talked for a while. He just broke down what he saw for us this year and told me I was a huge part of that and that I needed to be here. And the same thing happened when I got here, just hanging out together, watching a film. Talking through what this team needs and what this offense needs. I feel like we’re the leaders of the offensive unit,” said Moore. But that’s not it.

According to Moore, Garrett Nussmeier is a “great leader” and has the ability to put the ball “anywhere.” This level of relationship from a guy who has arrived just this year from the portal shows that LSU’s O-line might not be as weak as people claim it to be. Still, on paper, there are some doubts that must be pointed out.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Vanderbilt vs LSU NOV 23 November 23, 2024: LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly walks off the bus and walks his team down Victory Hill prior to NCAA football game action between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA.

LSU has Weston Davis on the right tackle, who, being a redshirt freshman, hasn’t seen many snaps. Then there is DJ Chester at left guard, who looks ready to take the mantle after earning All-SEC honors in 2024. While that may seem optimistic, Tyree Adams at left tackle hasn’t seen much experience yet, apart from his 2 starts last year. Can all of this combine to create problems for LSU against Clemson?

Despite optimism, some concerns remain about LSU’s offensive line

LSU’s starting center, Braelin Moore, also highlighted the intimidating atmosphere at Death Valley and how it leads to errors because of miscommunication. “Communication is key, and especially in an environment where there are 90 thousand people, and you call it Death Valley for a reason, you’re not going, be able to hear each other, we just need to be on the same page,” said Moore. Moreover, he also pointed out the lack of experience that LSU’s O-line has.

“We have some players who haven’t had a ton of game experience. So I’m just being there for each other and making sure everyone’s on the same page is vital,” concluded Moore. Braelin Moore himself came from Virginia Tech on a transfer to LSU this year, along with Josh Thompson coming from Northwestern at right guard. Their experience last year could play a pivotal role for LSU; however, what if, in the intimidating “atmosphere,” Moore can’t even hear the countdown by the QB?

There’s a real chance we might see some false starts, which could throw off the timing between the center and the quarterback. But even if LSU ends up losing to Clemson, it’s not the end of the world for their playoff hopes. The playoff committee has rolled out new guidelines, so they won’t hold it against a team for losing to a ranked opponent. However, you can’t have too many losses on your record. Last year, even three-loss teams from the SEC couldn’t make it to the playoffs. LSU had 4 in the regular season. At best, they can afford 2 to be on the safer side.