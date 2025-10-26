LSU Students Risk $50K Damage After Nasty Act Against Mike Elko’s Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers’ consistency took a serious hit in recent weeks. Coming off a 5-2 record and a loss to Vanderbilt, winning against Texas A&M is their last chance to make the playoffs. On the other side, the Aggies are looking for their first win in Baton Rouge since 1994. With that level of intensity, the mind games already started off-field, with LSU students trash-talking and poking fun at Aggies. Looks like another $50K fine of the season is on its way!

Weeks after Colorado’s massive $50k fine against BYU, here we are discussing the same possibilities for the LSU Tigers. Before the game kicked off, Texas A&M players entered the Tiger Stadium and got nothing but boos and pleasantries. The Aggies beat reporter, Tony Catalina, hits X with the video of players getting into the stadium with a caption that reads: “Texas A&M football players entering Tiger Stadium with pleasantries being hurled at them by LSU students.”

Now, if this continues in the game, they might have to pay a hefty fine of $50k, just like the Buffs did after fans filled the stadium with expletives and religious slurs towards the BYU Cougars. They did apologize after the act, but the damage was done, as Commissioner Brett Yormark highlights: “Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference. While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday’s game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Brian Kelly’s team has gotten into such a tricky situation. During their game against the Florida Gators, their players got into a scuffle not once but twice, and got penalty flags even before the game started. Now, they can’t repeat such mistakes in this crucial game. If they fail to make an impact against Mike Elko’s team, this will be Kelly’s 4th year without a playoff run. And for a team like LSU, which brought him with the hopes of getting into the Championship, a dead season would be a massive blow.

On top of it, their inconsistencies are glaring, as the Aggies are nothing but dominant coming into the game. They are averaging 36.1 points with 464 yards per game, and their red zone efficiency is set at 96.3%, which is nothing but excellent. On the other hand, Brian Kelly’s team is just putting up 25.3 points per game. But they did improve against Vanderbilt, scoring 24 points, which is the most by them against an FBS opponent this year. So, now it will be interesting to see if they can double down on it against the Aggies or not.

Because a lot of things are at stake.

LSU hosts five-star safety in Texas A&M game

Winning against the Aggies is not just important for LSU’s playoff run but also to make sure their prized 5-star recruit stays hooked into the program. They will host safety Bralan Womack of the 2026 class, who’s already committed to the Auburn Tigers. Hosting him for one of the biggest games of the season raises the stakes, as, despite committing to Auburn, Womack is keeping his options open. A win could significantly increase Brian Kelly’s chances of flipping him from Auburn.

Womack plays high school football at Hartfield Academy and is the No. 2 player in Mississippi and No. 13 overall. Now, if he decides to make a switch, he will be the highest-ranked defensive back in Brian Kelly’s 2026 class, as he will be joining safety Dylan Purter and Aiden Hall, and Isaiah Washington in the nation’s 10th class.

What increases their chances even more is Auburn’s inconsistent run this season. They are 4-4 currently in the league, and the playoff and championship run is already out of their league. On top of it, even Hugh Freeze’s status is hanging on a thin thread. So, there’s a high chance Womack will look for better options. And why wouldn’t he? This guy recorded 39 tackles and 8 interceptions on defense while catching 54 passes for 1,045 yards with 13 touchdowns on offense. Now, let’s wait and see if LSU can flip this dual-threat talent from Auburn or not.