LSU Tiger Mascot Loses His Cool & Gets Into Tense Face-Off With Texas Athlete After Lane Kiffin & Co.’s Loss

LSU’s loss to Texas was already a tough one to swallow, but the drama didn’t end when the clock ran out. With emotions still running high after the final whistle, an unusual sideline moment quickly grabbed attention. Turns out the Tigers’ mascot was seen in a tense face-off with a Longhorns athlete.

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Texas defeated LSU 22-21 in a last-second finish. After the game, some Texas players headed towards the end zone where LSU students were sitting. They appeared to be celebrating and taunting the student section after securing the win. Texas running back Raleek Brown, who scored the game-winning touchdown, and LSU’s linebacker Jake Ibieta were seen exchanging words after the game. However, unexpectedly, LSU’s mascot, Mike the Tiger, got caught in the crossfire.

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Hunter McCann of WBRZ shared a video on X, where Texas wide receiver Chris Stewart appeared saying something to Mike and then mocking him with a few hand gestures. It seemed to provoke a reaction. The mascot lost his cool and seemed ready to square up with the Longhorns player. However, staff intervened immediately, preventing the situation from escalating further.

The frustration ran high among the fans in Baton Rouge as well after LSU suffered its fourth loss of the season. The defeat against Texas has almost certainly knocked the Tigers out of CFP contention. For head coach Lane Kiffin, it’s been a disappointing start to his tenure after all the hype that surrounded him in pre-season.

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The Tigers led from about the 10-minute mark of the second quarter on, which is what made the defeat so hard to take. Their defense forced three Manning interceptions, yet the offense undid that work. Manning wasn’t alone in throwing three picks, as LSU’s Sam Leavitt matched him with three of his own, and the most damaging part was that two of them came inside the red zone.

Leavitt had LSU knocking on the door at the Texas 12 in the second quarter, but his end zone attempt landed in the hands of defensive back Jelani McDonald, and the Tigers walked away with nothing. The second interception came in the third quarter, when LSU was leading 14-10 and had reached Texas’ 16-yard line. Once again, Leavitt attempted a pass into the end zone, but McDonald intercepted it. McDonald appeared to be Leavitt’s worst nightmare in the game.

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The Tigers had three major scoring opportunities that they failed to convert and wasted 17 potential points. Along with Leavitt’s interception, they missed a 38-yard field goal just before halftime. Leavitt has thrown 12 interceptions this season.

“Poor decisions. You have to throw it away,” Kiffin said about the interceptions post-game. “Really disappointing to be up two scores in the game and not being able to close it out. Plenty of opportunities, even with all the stuff before. We outplayed them to win the game, but that’s not how it works. Disappointed for our players and our fans.”

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Back-to-back home defeats in Tiger Stadium, something LSU hadn’t experienced since 1994, have dropped the Tigers to 6-4, with a 3-4 mark in conference games and only two wins in five tries against ranked opponents this year. Kiffin will have plenty to answer for, while Manning and Texas head to the CFP with an almost-secured spot.