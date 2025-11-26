Kirk Herbstreit Announces Lane Kiffin Future Destination – And It’s Not Ole Miss

Essentials Inside The Story The Lane Kiffin debate gets hotter as Kirk Herbstreit gives his prediction

Will joining the Tigers be a better choice for Kiffin?

Where do Florida and Ole Miss stand in the race?

Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU have been in a bidding war for several weeks now, all tied to one head coach– Lane Kiffin. While everyone waits for Kiffin’s final decision this weekend, after the Rebels’ showdown with Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday, many voices have joined to speculate on the next big move. Kirk Herbstreit has joined the band this time, and his opinion will not sit well with the Rebels fans.

On3 released a ‘Lane Kiffin Prediction’ list via college football insider Brett McMurphy. It listed all major analysts who predicted the winner of the three-way tie race for Kiffin’s signature. Out of 20 analyst predictions, 12 voted for LSU as the favorite. Kirk Herbstreit was among those 12, who included names like Paul Finebaum, Joel Klatt, and Josh Pate. Even Desmond Howard and Ross Dellenger went with the Tigers.

While we wouldn’t know why LSU is the hot favorite to land the current Ole Miss head coach, several factors make them the frontrunner.

Kiffin’s six seasons in Oxford have provided the Rebels with growth and consistent results, making him the favorite for the Tigers. At the same time, while Kiffin has established Ole Miss’ presence alongside names like Alabama and LSU, he has yet to make them national contenders. In fact, some believe that despite being 10-1 so far, the team may still not reach the national title. That’s where a program like LSU comes in.

LSU has all the firepower Kiffin will need to build a team that can challenge the best of the best. The Tigers have already offered Kiffin a $90 million, incentive-heavy deal that could reach $100 million with additional roster investments. Moreover, they have a history that proves that they can bounce back to being title contenders with the right leadership, like the one Kiffin can provide.

On the flip side, this season is Kiffin’s fourth double-digit wins in Oxford. He’s brought the Rebels unprecedented consistency, his offense is dynamic, and he’s also a proven evaluator in the transfer portal, giving the Tigers all the reasons to want him.

But here’s the glitch…

In the last few weeks, many analysts have spoken against the involvement of the Louisiana Governor in operations at LSU. That is far from ideal for Kiffin, who runs the show at Ole Miss.

Moreover, Florida Gators and Ole Miss are matching the offers LSU has extended. So, money isn’t really a factor in this case.

Recruiting-wise, both Florida and LSU are powerhouses, and Lane Kiffin will have a wider pool to recruit from. However, when considering the current state of these three programs, Ole Miss stands out compared to Florida and LSU. And that’s why analysts didn’t just pick LSU in the poll.

Five other college football personalities picked Ole Miss, signaling their belief that Kiffin will stay. This group includes Brett McMurphy, Chris Low, Dave Portnoy, and others. The reasoning is understandable.

The Rebels gave Kiffin a chance, and he has proven his loyalty by transforming them into big league names. The team stands as the sixth seed in the latest CFP selection committee’s rankings. And that’s probably going to be how Kiffin makes his final decision.

“I’m going to say what I’ve done for six years, which is not talk about other jobs and that situation,” Kiffin said during an SEC teleconference last week. “I love it here and it’s been amazing. And we’re in the season that’s the greatest run in the history of Ole Miss at this point — never been at this point. So I think it’s really exciting, and so I’m just living in the moment that amazing.”

Of the final three predictors, two chose Florida, while one, Tom Fornelli, opted for the NFL route and selected the Tennessee Titans. But with three major SEC programs pursuing Lane Kiffin, one question remains: Where does he want to go, if he does leave Oxford?

Which program is a better fit for Lane Kiffin?

To make his decision easier, Kiffin has chosen two paths. The first was to visit Baton Rouge and Gainesville for a closer look at his next two options. The second was following Brianna Wiest’s self-development book, “The Pivot Year: 365 Days to Become the Person You Truly Want to Be.”

Interestingly, the author suggests having honest conversations with oneself and figuring out what your 90-year-old selves would feel about the decisions you make today. The decision, then, simply becomes a game of pros and cons. If even one reason outweighs the others on the opposite side, choose it, take a risk. Lane Kiffin might be picking his sides soon, too.

LSU has emerged as the favorite, likely because of its storied history and strong football culture. However, the program is known for politically influenced decisions, which could become a headache for Kiffin. On the positive side, LSU would give him the resources to invest heavily in the transfer portal and high school recruiting. With that support, he could build a powerful roster, especially with 2026 defensive line commit Lamar Brown already on board.

Of course, if Kiffin decides otherwise, LSU will then choose between Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Tulane’s Jon Sumrall, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, and Georgia Tech’s Brent Key.

Then there’s Florida. It may not offer the best job opportunities compared to the other two, but it could provide the highest ceiling. If Kiffin takes over at the Gators and transforms the program into a powerhouse, he would make history and cement his legacy among the greats. However, he could accomplish the same thing right where he is now.

Ole Miss has emerged as one of the most dangerous offenses in the country this season. With a 54-19 record over nearly six seasons, Kiffin has rewarded the program’s faith after it gave him a chance during a challenging period in his career.

He has also publicly expressed his love for living in Oxford, as the city has brought him closer to his family. He has a special connection to Oxford because his father, Monte Kiffin, passed away there, and his daughter, Landry Kiffin, currently attends Ole Miss.

With Ole Miss likely headed to the playoffs and vying to compete for a National Championship, Kiffin may decide to stay in Oxford and continue building his legacy there. However, LSU is not backing down, nor is Florida. The ball is now in his court.