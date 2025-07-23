Nick Saban Coaching Rumor Leaves Familiar SEC Fanbase Divided

The Buzz is back—and it’s shaking up CFB. The gridiron is ripe with speculations that will have the fans swooning over the moon. And it’s all about legendary Nick Saban staging a comeback to the collegiate circuit. Will Saban return? That’s one question fans are chewing over endlessly. And, honestly, analysts have been mulling over it too. Multiple opinions, multiple stances. But one thing is very clear. When Saban enters the chat, it’s never just the background noise. But you can’t blame the Tigers’ fans for contemplating this.

But, among this, the chatter is on at Baton Rouge, where Saban raked in a massive achievement after 60+ years. Saban coached the Tigers for five seasons from 2000 to 2004, and reigned in two SEC championships and more. A 2003 season so GOAT-ed that the Tigers won the BCS National Championship—it’s first since 1958, and a regular 11-1 record. The woe was the only loss to Florida. But back to the present, will Saban return? LSU Football’s subreddit was hot with discussion. Death Valley kept pondering on the possibility. “Just heard the rumours of Nick Saban possibly returning to the coaching job. If so, how would y’all feel if he came back to Death Valley?“

Rumours have been swirling around the circuit for a while, and it all started with former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy. McElroy hinted at the possibility of Saban’s return on his podcast, McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, by saying he received intel from a trusted source on Saban’s return. Although CFB analyst Paul Finebaum, who was present on the podcast, called it bogus. “Greg, you know Nick Saban better than I do, but I ran into somebody the other day who spends time with Saban in Florida — you can imagine where — and said that he is literally having the time of his life,” Finebaum said.

However, the rumour blew up when Nick Saban’s daughter shared a throwback snap of her dad, at Tuscaloosa, with a cryptic caption, “Damn, I miss this.” And yup, that’s what it took for the rumour to catch fire like wildfire. Circling back to back on CFB fan groups. I mean, you can’t blame them. Nick Saban is legendary. He has seven national championships to his name. No wonder he is considered one of the greatest coaches in history.

Meanwhile, the rumour got so blown out that Kristen had to clarify, much to the fandom’s discontent. “Apparently, some of y’all feel trolled by my last story of Nick’s walkout… he’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you,” Kristen said in a follow-up story. “You had your time.” Regardless, the fans remain divided.

Nick Saban fandom remains divided

Nick Saban retired in 2024. Yes, the news hit Tuscaloosa like a storm. But he had his reasons. The job was “getting more difficult and more difficult,” as he put it. But there was more to it. NIL landscape and the transfer portal had a part to play as well. Nonetheless, his legacy continues to inspire. And yes, the debate at Tiger Nation is still on and still hot. And fans are divided on Saban’s return.

“Unlikely. The man will be 74 this year. He’s still making $500,000 annually to promote Alabama and probably makes a million or so more as an analyst for ESPN,” one fan commented. After Nick stepped down, he served as an analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay.

“This is a job for coaches; they move around. We watch for entertainment. He brought LSU a Natty in 2003 for the first time since 1958. If he comes back, welcome back, Saban. Hope we get another.” Yup, during his five-year stint with the Tigers, Nick Saban clinched their first natty after 1956 in 2003 and two SEC championships. While another fan chimed in with, “Saban is the GOAT. It’d be great to see him return.” Saban’s journey has been splendid, earning the Hall of Fame as well as the Louisiana Hall of Fame. But then there was another fellow redditor who wasn’t buying into the speculations. “‘0’ chance,” as the individual put it.

But there was another individual who weighed in on a different opportunity. It’s not about Saban getting back to CFB, or him not getting back to collegiate. He had a different opinion.“I say he will go back to the NFL. I think he’s done with the NIL crap, and I bet he would do better this time around in the pros, bring his best coordinator with him.” The NIL crap? Yes. Saban has characterized the NIL system of inducing a culture of ‘pay-for-play’, which erodes the true sportsmanship among budding players, making them more transactional.

Although Kristen put an end to the speculations. But, wait, do not lose hope yet again. Urban Meyer is optimistic. But again, there’s a catch. He believes that Saban might return to coaching, not to CFB, but to the NFL. “I would say there’s very little to no chance he would get involved in college. But I think he would take phone calls from the NFL,” Meyer said on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd. While Colin added to Meyer’s take, speculating that Saban will go to the Cowboys. Saban has spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins in the capacity of HC. Let’s see how it unfolds. Are there rumours baseless, or is there any hint of truth to them? Let us know in the comments.