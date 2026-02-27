LSU Tigers Receives Major $45M News as Lane Kiffin Impact Forces 44,000 Fans to Make Desperate Move

December 27, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin poses for a picture with LSU mascot Mike the Tiger on the sideline during the Kinders Texas Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. /CSM Houston USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251227_zma_c04_082 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

LSU is constantly changing with Lane Kiffin stepping into Baton Rouge. After leaving 44,000 fans hanging, the Tigers are now preparing for something big. This week, Governor Jeff Landry made that preparation official in a video standing alongside LSU President Wade Rousse and AT&T President David Aubrey.

“Big news for Tiger Nation!” Governor Landry posted on X. “@ATT is investing $45 million to upgrade its network inside Tiger Stadium before the 2026 @LSUfootball season. When you have over 100,000 people in one place, you need service that works!”

He doubled down his excitement in person on the full redesign of the stadium’s distributed antenna system, previously owned and operated by another provider. The new DAS will improve wireless coverage and capacity throughout Tiger Stadium. This means AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers are expected to enjoy improved connectivity. They’ll get a chance to upload faster with stronger signals on game days.

“When you have over 100,000 fans cheering on the Tigers in Death Valley, you need a network that works,” Wade Rousse said. “Strengthening service in Tiger Stadium not only keeps our fans informed, but it helps support our great law enforcement and first responders.”

While it’s a win for any fan who wish to post photos and score updates, it’s smart planning for a venue that averages more than 100K bodies on Saturdays. The upgrade expands Band 14 spectrum, a nationwide band set aside for FirstNet, the public safety network built with AT&T. It becomes an exclusive lane for first responders. When it’s clear, regular customers benefit from the added capacity.

“We’re proud to work with LSU to bring this state-of-the-art connectivity to college football’s greatest venue,” David Aubrey said. “This upgrade will include a new distributed antenna system, expanding coverage and capacity. We’re committed to keeping Louisiana connected.”

A $45 million investment should deliver top-notch results. And if you’re wondering why LSU is doing this now, well, look at what’s happening off the field with Lane Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin is driving LSU’s ticket sales

Lane Kiffin has already reshaped LSU’s roster in two months. He signed fourteen recruits during the early signing period and hauled in the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country, including prized players like QB Sam Leavitt, OT Jordan Seaton, and EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, three of the most coveted names available. That’s instant credibility and fans have responded.

LSU AD Verge Ausberry didn’t sugarcoat it on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge. He confirmed roughly 44,000 people on a football season ticket waiting list saying “the most we’ve ever had is 17,000.” For him, the reason is clear.

“It’s Lane Kiffin,” he said. “It’s the team he recruited, the players he recruited and also a great home schedule we have.”

Season tickets are sold out while approximately 71,250 tickets are sold. The 2026 home schedule features Clemson on September 5, then Louisiana Tech, Texas A&M, McNeese, and Mississippi State. And in November, the Tigers get Alabama and Texas in back-to-back weeks.

“We haven’t had this much buzz around this team since the 2019 national championship team,” Ausberry added. “There’s a lot of buzz and a lot of excitement with LSU right now, not only with our fan base but throughout the country. There’s a lot of activity, a lot of corporate sponsors, a lot of donors betting on LSU right now.”

Lane Kiffin hasn’t coached a snap yet in Baton Rouge. But 44,000 people are waiting for tickets and corporate sponsors are lining up. And now the state is upgrading infrastructure to handle what’s coming. If this is what Year 0 looks like, imagine what happens if LSU starts winning early.