LSU Votes Against Lane Kiffin After SEC Issues Ban on Professional Athletes’ Return

Just days before the 2026 college football season kicked off, LSU found itself at the center of a major roster standoff. Head coach Lane Kiffin thought he had found a game-changing advantage by recruiting former NFL camp cuts to his squad. But the move backfired fast. In a unanimous 16-0 vote, the SEC’s board of presidents, including LSU’s own university leadership, joined forces to pass an emergency ban on former professional athletes returning to college sports, instantly blocking Kiffin’s high-stakes plan.

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The controversy erupted when a Louisiana state judge granted temporary legal relief to athletes from the 2022 high school class who missed out on a fifth year of eligibility under recent NCAA rules. Kiffin moved quickly, signing tight end Dae’Quan Wright after his release from the Cleveland Browns and targeting former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Zxavian Harris. With court orders opening a brief transfer portal window, Kiffin was ready to suit them up immediately. However, college football leaders panicked at the thought of active NFL veterans flooding college rosters.

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When news broke, reporting from ESPN’s Pete Thamel confirmed that SEC presidents approved the emergency restriction without a single dissenting vote. LSU’s decision to back the conference showed where the university stood. Rather than risking a battle with league officials to defend Kiffin’s aggressive transfer portal play, campus leadership fell in line to protect the school’s standing in the conference. The vote officially ruled Wright and Harris ineligible, wiping out Kiffin’s roster addition in one move.

Frustrated by the sudden turn of events, Kiffin took to The Pat McAfee Show to voice his frustration with league officials. He pointed out that college sports executives routinely accept court rulings when it suits them, but rush to rewrite the rulebook when they lose control of roster management. Kiffin emphasized that his staff did not violate any laws, noting that LSU simply acted on a legal ruling that made those players free agents in the eyes of the court.

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Kiffin also revealed that LSU was far from the only school attempting to pull off these signings. According to the coach, several rival powerhouse programs were actively contacting Dae’Quan Wright’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, offering lucrative NIL packages to secure the veteran tight end. Because LSU completed the deal first, the program became the public face of a national debate over where college sports ends and professional football begins.

LSU’s leadership didn’t vote for the ban to undermine Kiffin; they did it to protect the university from severe league penalties. Under the new policy push led by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, member schools face sweeping authority and financial consequences if they field ineligible former pro players. With rival leagues like the Big Ten threatening head coach suspensions for violations, LSU’s administration decided that challenging the conference was a risk they simply could not take

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Ultimately, the SEC chose to draw a firm line in the sand. League leaders maintained that college athletics must remain dedicated to traditional student-athletes, arguing that allowing returned pro players would take away roster spots, NIL money, and playing time from high school recruits. While the legal battles over NCAA eligibility continue in courtroom halls, the SEC’s unanimous vote made one thing clear: professional experience marks the end of the road for college eligibility.