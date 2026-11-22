Tennessee’s meeting with LSU at Neyland Stadium had no shortage of drama. The Volunteers were looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, while the Tigers arrived in Knoxville hoping to leave with an important SEC win. With a loud home crowd and a close game unfolding, emotions were already running high. But late in the fourth quarter, the action on the field was briefly interrupted by something happening in the stands.

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The incident was not the only moment that made Saturday night difficult for LSU. The Tigers also lost a wide receiver to injury and saw a starting safety ejected after a targeting review. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s defense kept the pressure on throughout the game, helping the Volunteers secure a 27-13 victory. For Lane Kiffin, it was a tough return to a stadium where his previous visits have never been short on attention.

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“Fans threw golf balls and mustard bottles onto the field during LSU-Tennessee,” SportsCenter shared footage of the incident on X.

Zuma August 30, 2025: Brian Grant 73 of the Tennessee Volunteers signals touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse University Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_823 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

Tennessee Fans Throw Golf Balls and Mustard Bottles at Neyland Stadium

The incident took place with 3:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. Objects, including golf balls and mustard bottles, were thrown from the Tennessee student section onto the playing surface. Officials briefly stopped the game while security personnel came onto the field to remove the objects. Tennessee coaches also tried to get the crowd to stop throwing things.

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“The LSU-Tennessee game in Neyland was briefly halted in the fourth quarter due to objects including golf balls and mustard bottles being thrown on the field,” Yahoo Sports reported on X.

The scene quickly brought back memories of November 2021, when Tennessee fans threw bottles, mustard bottles, and golf balls onto the field during the Volunteers’ game against Ole Miss. Kiffin was leading the Rebels at the time. The incident followed a controversial finish, and the objects thrown onto the field became one of the most widely remembered moments from that game.

Unlike the 2021 game, which was sparked by a bad call from the referees, Tennessee was actually winning comfortably this time. Instead, the outburst was aimed straight at Kiffin. Many Vols fans still hold a grudge against him for abruptly quitting Tennessee after just one season in 2009 to take the USC job.

Some fans even showed up to Neyland Stadium dressed in mustard bottle costumes before kickoff, proving that throwing golf balls and mustard has turned into an ongoing troll against him whenever he comes back to Knoxville.

This is also not the first time Neyland Stadium has dealt with unruly crowd behavior and league punishment. After the 2021 debris-throwing incident, which delayed play for 20 minutes and saw Kiffin get hit by a golf ball, the SEC fined Tennessee $250,000.

Just last month in October 2026, the conference hit the school with another $500,000 fine after fans stormed the field following a win over Alabama, showing an ongoing pattern of crowd-control headaches in Knoxville.

LSU Wide Receiver Jackson Harris Leaves Game With Injury

LSU also had to deal with an injury setback in its receiving group. Jackson Harris entered the game after being listed as a game-time decision because of a hip issue. He was available against Tennessee, although his playing time was expected to depend on how he felt once the game got underway.

On3 national college sports reporter Wilson Alexander shared the update before kickoff, confirming that Harris was available. However, the receiver’s return did not go as planned.

Harris was later ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering a lower-leg injury in the first half. Alexander shared the news on X, writing, “LSU WR Jackson Harris is out for the rest of the game, per ESPN sideline reporter @Katie_George05. He was trying to play through a hip issue, then suffered a lower leg injury in the first half.”

That left LSU without another option in its passing game as the Tigers tried to find a way through Tennessee’s defense. Harris had been regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the SEC, so his absence added to the problems Kiffin’s team was already facing.

LSU Safety Ty Benefield Ejected for Targeting

The Tigers also lost safety Ty Benefield during the second quarter. Benefield was ejected after officials reviewed a tackle on a Tennessee receiver and determined that the play involved targeting.

247Sports announced the decision on X, posting, “LSU S Ty Benefield has been ejected for targeting.”

His departure left LSU without an important player in the secondary for the remainder of the game. Benefield had been a key part of the defensive group, particularly as the Tigers dealt with injuries during the season. Losing him meant the rest of the secondary had to adjust while trying to contain Tennessee’s offense.

The timing also made the ejection difficult for LSU. Tennessee took advantage of the opportunity and moved closer to the end zone before halftime. Quarterback George MacIntyre connected with DaSaahn Brame on a two-yard touchdown pass, giving the Volunteers a 10-6 lead heading into the break.

Tennessee’s Defense Makes Life Difficult for Lane Kiffin’s LSU

While the objects thrown from the stands and the two LSU personnel setbacks drew attention, Tennessee’s defensive performance was a major reason the Volunteers came away with the win.

The defense kept Sam Leavitt under pressure throughout the night, finishing with eight sacks and recovering three fumbles. LSU managed just 265 total yards, and the Tigers struggled to put together consistent drives against a Tennessee unit that rarely gave them much time or space.

Penalties made matters even harder. LSU was flagged 16 times, the highest total in a game in 30 seasons. Seven false starts and a delay-of-game penalty disrupted the offense, while the noise inside Neyland Stadium made communication particularly difficult. The Tigers repeatedly found themselves trying to recover from mistakes before they could build any rhythm.

Tennessee had its own issues at quarterback early in the game. Freshman Faizon Brandon started in place of George MacIntyre, who was dealing with a right knee issue. Brandon struggled to get the offense going, throwing an interception and losing a fumble. MacIntyre entered during the second quarter and helped steady things, finishing with 79 passing yards and a touchdown.

Brandon still had a major role to play before the night was over. He returned in the fourth quarter and gave Tennessee some much-needed breathing room with an 18-yard touchdown run, putting the Volunteers ahead 20-13. He then broke free for a 55-yard scoring run with just over four minutes left, putting the result beyond LSU’s reach.

Brandon finished with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His late runs, combined with the defense’s work throughout the game, helped Tennessee close out a 27-13 win.

Tennessee Keeps Its College Football Playoff Hopes Alive

The victory moved Tennessee to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play. With one regular-season game remaining, the Volunteers still have a chance to finish with 10 wins and strengthen their case for a College Football Playoff spot.

Their final test comes against Vanderbilt on November 28. A win would take Tennessee to 10-2 and give the team an important result heading into the postseason selection process.

LSU, meanwhile, fell to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The Tigers had chances to make the contest closer, but the turnovers, penalties, and injuries made it difficult to keep up with Tennessee in the second half.

From the objects thrown onto the field to Harris’ injury and Benefield’s ejection, Saturday’s matchup had plenty happening beyond the scoreboard. Kiffin’s return to Knoxville ended with a 27-13 defeat, while Tennessee left Neyland Stadium with another SEC win and its playoff hopes still alive.