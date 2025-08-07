LSU WR Aaron Anderson Lands on Major Preseason Watchlist After Facing Early Injury Concerns

LSU’s air attack is holding its breath. But not for long. Star receiver Aaron Anderson is easing back into action after a flare-up in his knee slowed him down early in camp. Yup, the speedy playmaker missed 3 straight practices, sparking whispers around Baton Rouge. But it’s just inflammation, nothing more. So, Anderson’s return to full throttle is coming soon. And now, HC Brian Kelly has put fears to rest.

“He felt really good today,” said Brian Kelly to reporters on Monday with confidence. But the Tigers aren’t taking any chances, dialing back Anderson’s workload. Because a summer packed with nonstop training likely sparked the knee inflammation, according to Kelly. Although the scans came back clean. No serious issues. But for now, Anderson’s on a “pitch count”, saving his legs for when it matters most: kickoff weekend. Because last season, Anderson already showed he can shine under the lights. And following that, the standout WR is turning heads again, building early-season hype.

On July 6, LSU Football announced he’s on the 2025 Biletnikoff Award watch list, spotlighting his explosive potential in the Tigers’ passing game. Well, the Biletnikoff is CFB’s crown for elite receivers, wideouts, tight ends, slot weapons, even backs who can burn defenses. And this year’s lineup is loaded. Anderson joins 46 other top-tier playmakers, including Ole Miss speedster Cayden Lee, Alabama’s Germie Bernard, and UConn’s reliable target Skyler Bell. On top of that, TEs are in the mix too, with Texas’ Jack Endries and NC State’s Justin Joly chasing the same glory. So, the competition is fierce, and Anderson is built for the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Aaron Anderson’s journey hasn’t been all smooth routes. He started out at Alabama, battling knee issues that refused to go away. Even at LSU, the nagging aches have followed him. But when Anderson is healthy, he’s pure lightning. The 5-foot-8, 188-pound dynamo proved it in 2024, hauling in 61 catches for 884 yards. Simply put, he’s a difference-maker the moment he touches the ball. But what’s next for him?

LSU HC Brian Kelly laid out the next chapter for his explosive receiver. The focus? Getting Anderson back in rhythm. “Now it’s about just getting him back moving,” stated Kelly. “So he’ll do some agility and some movement tomorrow with the hope that Wednesday we’ve got him back out on the field.” So, the plan is simple: ease him in, then unleash him. But is the WR room ready to rise above the hype?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Anderson’s comeback might just be the spark

LSU’s WR room is stacked, and it starts with Aaron Anderson leading the charge. To be honest, the Tigers are spoiled with talent. Here’s the thing: returning playmakers like Chris Hilton Jr., Zavion Thomas, and Kyle Parker bring speed and experience. Add in fresh firepower with newcomers Barion Brown, Nic Anderson, and Destyn Hill, you’ve got one of the deepest WR units in the country. So, it’s a loaded deck, and the Tigers are ready to deal.

After Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers both hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2023, LSU’s WR room took a different shape in 2024. No single pass-catcher cracked 1,000 yards. But that doesn’t mean the air attack slowed down. Because Garrett Nussmeier kept defenses guessing, spreading the wealth with precision. Yes, he racked up 4,052 passing yards. It was balance over big names, and it worked. But could this be the year?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, the Nussmeier-to-Anderson connection is heating up, and 2025 could take it to the next level. Because the chemistry is real. The timing is sharp. And with more playmakers around Anderson, defenses can’t just lock in on No. 1.