LSU WR’s 41-Yard TD Pass Leaves Tigers Fans Calling for Lane Kiffin to Bench Sam Leavitt

College football under Saturday night lights rarely delivers a quiet evening, but what happened in Lexington was pure heart-stopping drama. Head coach Will Stein’s Kentucky Wildcats dragged Lane Kiffin’s No. 10 LSU Tigers into overtime before snatching a stunning 35-34 upset. Yet, instead of just mourning the loss, LSU fans left Kroger Field obsessing over one unreal moment that had everyone screaming for a change at quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The game’s standout play did not even come from the man taking snaps. Wide receiver Jackson Harris pulled off a picture-perfect 41-yard touchdown pass that stopped everyone dead in their tracks. It was so clean that social media blew up almost instantly, with several Tigers supporters joking that their star receiver might actually make a better starting quarterback than Sam Leavitt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trick play was a brilliant display of creativity from head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. Harris, who transferred from Hawaii after catching for 963 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, took a lateral and launched a beautiful spiral downfield, catching Kentucky’s secondary completely off guard.

Lane Kiffin has always been known as an offensive mastermind who loves deploying creative play-calling to exploit defensive weaknesses. Calling a double-pass for a wide receiver showed that the coaching staff knew exactly how to manufacture an explosive deep play down the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Far from hiding a lack of reliance on Sam Leavitt to take long shots, Kiffin used Jackson Harris to catch Kentucky off guard, proving both his aggressive, calculated nature and the offense’s strategic depth in generating quick scores.



The 41-yard touchdown pass showcased an unexpected side of the wideout’s game and earned him a remarkable 774.4 passer rating for the night. Harris also contributed as a receiver, finishing with six catches for 54 yards and one touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, instead of simply celebrating the impressive play, LSU fans quickly turned it into an opportunity to take a shot at Leavitt. As clips of Harris’s touchdown pass spread across X, fans began questioning whether the Tigers had the right quarterback leading their offense. What started as a moment of excitement soon turned into another round of frustration over Leavitt’s performance.

Their reaction was understandable, considering how the game unfolded for the Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSU had several opportunities to take control. But costly mistakes allowed Kentucky to stay within reach the whole time.

Although Leavitt finished the game with 275 passing yards and two touchdown passes to Roman Mothershed and Zach Grace, his performance was pretty far from perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Sun Devils QB threw an interception, lost a fumble, and was sacked three times, giving Kentucky’s defense multiple opportunities to dismantle the Tigers’ offense and, more importantly, Leavitt’s confidence.

His struggles on the ground made matters worse. Leavitt carried the ball 15 times but finished with just 39 rushing yards and one touchdown. Against an aggressive Kentucky defense, he struggled to make plays with his legs, putting even more pressure on his passing game. Those mistakes became particularly costly as the Wildcats continued to fight their way back into the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leavitt did manage to score a rushing touchdown in overtime, keeping LSU in the fight. However, the Tigers ultimately failed to finish the job, and Kentucky secured the stunning 35-34 victory. The result left LSU with its second loss of the season, raising serious questions about the team’s ability to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

For a quarterback reportedly earning around $4 million, fans expect Leavitt to deliver more consistent performances in big games. While his passing numbers were respectable, turnovers and missed opportunities overshadowed much of his production. That frustration became even more noticeable when Harris, a wide receiver, delivered one of the most memorable throws of the night on a trick play.

Of course, replacing Leavitt with Harris is unlikely to become a serious option. Harris is a wide receiver, and one impressive throw does not automatically make him a better choice to lead the offense. LSU also needs to consider its available quarterback options before making any major changes. Still, the fact that fans were openly calling for a quarterback switch shows just how frustrated they were with the team’s performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reaction on social media was immediate, with several LSU supporters using Harris’s touchdown pass to make their feelings about Leavitt crystal clear.

LSU fan Keys (@selfmade_keys) wasted no time making the case for the wide receiver, jokingly calling for a change at quarterback.

“Jackson Harris needs to be the starting QB lmao”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reaction also caught the attention of CJ TigerBait.com, who highlighted the growing conversation among Tigers fans.

“Some are calling Jackson Harris QB1 in Baton Rouge.”

Meanwhile, another passionate LSU supporter, beezy (@tigersaint94), could barely believe what they had just witnessed. The fan had been hoping for a touchdown, but Harris’s unexpected passing ability turned the moment into something even more memorable.

“Holy shit jackson Harris can throw like that!???”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even former LSU golfer and NBC Sports personality Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) joined the conversation, making his frustration with Leavitt clear.

“I’ve seen enough of Leavitt. Put Jackson Harris in.”

When fans, alumni and sports personalities start joking about replacing a starting quarterback with a wide receiver, it shows how quickly frustration can take over after a disappointing loss. Harris’s throw was undoubtedly impressive, but the bigger issue for LSU was its inability to close out a game it had a chance to win.

The loss to Kentucky also puts the Tigers in a difficult position moving forward. With two defeats already on their record, LSU has little room for error if it hopes to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation. One loss can be overcome, but another setback makes the path considerably harder, especially with a demanding SEC schedule ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiffin now has to face the challenge of fixing the mistakes that allowed Kentucky to pull off the upset. LSU needs better ball security, more consistent quarterback play, and a stronger finish in critical moments. Leavitt may still be the Tigers’ best option under center, but performances like this will only increase the pressure on him to deliver, regardless.