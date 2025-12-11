LSU’s Emergency QB Gives Big Update on His Future After Confirming Transfer Portal News

LSU sophomore running back and emergency quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson is reportedly entering the transfer portal. That move may be prompted by the head coaching change, which often prompts players to consider the transfer portal. But Johnson’s loyalty to the program is making headlines with his latest decision.

“I am still playing in the bowl game!” tweeted Johnson on Wednesday. “Will finish this season off right with my teammates!”

Johnson was third on the Tigers in rushing yards this season, averaging four yards per carry. Although he started strong, earning three or more carries in five of the first six games. But the workload dwindled late, with just 10 carries over the final six contests. Still, his tenure as a quarterback is making waves. He was a record-setting high school QB in Louisiana history.

This is a developing story….