LSU’s Expenses Cross $200M and Lane Kiffin Plays a Bigger Role in It – Report

Lane Kiffin’s arrival as LSU’s head coach away from SEC rival Ole Miss came with a hefty price tag. And within just 115 days of his arrival, the Tigers have become the most aggressive spender in CFB. While the investment might back their vision for 2026, the amount going into the spending spree is quite head-turning.

On Thursday, ON3’s Pete Nakos reported that to overhaul Lane Kiffin’s football team and Will Wade’s men’s basketball team, LSU has committed over $200 million through buyouts, contracts, and roster payrolls.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For LSU, the expense started in October, when the AD decided to fire Brian Kelly following a 49–25 home loss to Texas A&M. Although the program tried its best to avoid paying the full buyout by pushing to fire him for cause, mentioning his performance, in the end, LSU had to pay $54 million to Kelly. Following that, the Tigers have brought in a new head coach, Lane Kiffin, with a seven-year, $91 million contract. But that’s not all of LSU’s investment behind Kiffin.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSU also paid the $3 million Ole Miss buyout as part of the deal to lure Kiffin away from the Rebels ahead of their CFP run while he was still under contract. Now, on one side, the coach chose the Tigers because he views LSU as a “premier job” with the superior resources necessary to win a national title; on the other side, the figure looks even larger on paper when factoring in the investment behind the 2026 roster.

LSU reportedly spent over $40 million in NIL and revenue-sharing, bringing in 40 new players through the transfer portal, including QB Sam Leavitt, EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, and more. Coming to LSU’s men’s basketball, the investment only increases.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Before formally firing Matt McMahon, LSU hired Will Wade, and with that move, the Tigers spent heavily. To bring Wade to Baton Rouge from NC State, LSU not only paid $30 million for a seven-year contract, but they also paid NC State a negotiated buyout of $5.3 million (it drops to $3 million on April 1). More importantly, the Tigers parted ways with McMahon with an $8 million buyout.

This huge investment reflects the Tigers’ efforts to help the program win at the highest level. But don’t forget that with this level of investment, expectations at LSU come automatically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Lane Kiffin justify LSU’s huge investment?

Lane Kiffin’s first year with the Tigers has started quite well. But the new LSU head coach made it clear he’s not ready to ride the hype train just yet.

“We’re into practice format, things don’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of work to get a program to an elite-performing program level. We’re making some first steps, but there’s a ton of work to do,” said Kiffin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, as LSU has spent heavily on hiring Kiffin and building the 2026 roster, the patience for getting expected results may already be in short supply. Despite that, Kiffin made it clear he prefers process over predictions, stating, “I think expectations can be really scary, so we don’t really look at it that way. We don’t have goals and say, ‘We need to have this many wins or playoffs.’ We don’t talk that way because it’s outcome-based and not process-based.”

Here’s where the new LSU head coach didn’t hold back to address the challenges of CFB’s modern era, including the portal and NIL. “You invest so much money into the players’ positions, like the NFL, and your rosters aren’t as deep,” noted Kiffin. However, if LSU doesn’t match their 2026 success with their investment, concern could rise in Baton Rouge.