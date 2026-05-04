LSU’s 5-Star Recruit Heads Campaign to Flip Nation’s No.1 WR for Lane Kiffin

LSU is currently pulling out everything in its arsenal to execute a homegrown heist for the 2027 class. Easton Royal, a 5-star powerhouse and the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, is a New Orleans local who originally committed to the Texas Longhorns back in November 2025. To get him back, LSU is using its top recruit, Lamar Brown, as a sort of “secret agent.” Since Brown has already signed his letter of intent with the Tigers, he’s planning to make Easton sign his with the Tigers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On May 3rd, the LSU Tigers’ No. 1 overall prospect for 2026 jumped on X (Twitter) and publicly called out Easton Royal to stay back home: “What you waiting on? @easton_3k. Best In The Boot Stays In The BOOT!” The ‘Best in the Boot stays in the Boot’ here means the local way of saying Louisiana’s top stars need to play for their home state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamar Brown’s public challenge isn’t just friendly banter. As the cornerstone of LSU’s 2026 class, his push to keep local talent home carries serious weight. Within three hours, Easton Royal responded to his tweet, and his response should scare the heck out of the Texas fanbase. That response shows that peer pressure is already working, leaving Texas fans watching the hourglass emoji, basically code for ‘something big is coming soon’, with genuine concern.

The exact timing of Royal’s Texas pledge explains his wandering eye. He committed to the Longhorns just one day before LSU officially lured Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge. Since that seismic coaching shift, Royal’s commitment has looked increasingly fragile, fueled by back-to-back unofficial visits to LSU this April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Easton was back on campus for the second unofficial visit on April 24. During this trip, he shared photos on social media with head coach Lane Kiffin. He also made a multi-day visit earlier in the month, around April 16. Back-to-back unofficial visits within 10 days while being committed never seemed to work out well for any program.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSU knows firsthand how dangerous spring visits can be. Just look at Tristen Keys. The elite receiver was pledged to LSU but took spring trips to Knoxville before ultimately flipping his commitment to Tennessee. Kiffin is now weaponizing that exact same strategy to steal Royal from Texas.

So, they are following the same approach with Easton here, apparently. Royal even admitted that his friends at school (Brother Martin High) and his close family are pushing him to pledge his allegiance to the hometown program. In fact, Lane Kiffin and assistants like Frank Wilson are keeping close tabs on him. According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, they are reportedly calling and texting Royal daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason Lane and the whole state of LSU are hell-bent on Royal is because of what he brings to the table: certified hands. Royal has been a varsity starter since his freshman year. In his junior season at New Orleans, he caught 53 receptions for 1,151 yards (an elite 21.7 yards per catch) and 17 touchdowns. Over the last two seasons alone, he has accounted for more than 3,200 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns. It’s pretty self-explanatory why he should play in the Boot.

Why the flip is likely to happen

One of the weirdest but most important parts of this fight is the money side of things, otherwise known as NIL. High school stars in Louisiana can legally ink endorsement deals right now, a luxury Texas law doesn’t yet afford its prep athletes. With Royal’s current valuation easily flirting with the high six figures, LSU’s boosters have a massive, immediate financial advantage to sweeten the hometown appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, despite the intense pressure from the Tigers, Texas isn’t just going to let him walk away like that. They currently hold a top 5 recruiting class for 2027 and are selling Royal on the chance to play in the SEC and get drafted from there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson has been in a good relationship since he visited Brother Martin High School last May. That relationship might have some say in this fight. Now everything seems to come down to Royal’s official visit to Baton Rouge, scheduled for late May (27–29 or 28–30). This has to be his third trip to campus in just 2 months.

If Kiffin and Lamar Brown can win him over during that visit, we could see one of the biggest recruiting flips in recent history before the 2027 season even begins.