LSU’s Lane Kiffin Instantly Rejects $182M Michigan Offer to Replace Sherrone Moore

ByKhosalu Puro

Dec 10, 2025 | 8:50 PM EST

Lane Kiffin’s move to LSU came with a substantial raise from the $9 million he earned at Ole Miss. But after Michigan HC Sherrone Moore’s for-cause firing, a Wolverines booster attempted to pull him right back into the dollar conversation. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy publicly floated the idea of Michigan doubling LSU’s offer to lure him away. That triggered an instant response from the Tigers HC who shut the door on any speculation.

“😂 Instead @stoolpresidente You #ComeToTheBoot Together we can’t be beat! 🐯,” Lane Kiffin fired back on X with a direct rejection. 

It was a definitive message that he sees no scenario in which he leaves Baton Rouge. His contract details explain why the response was so swift.

Lane Kiffin’s LSU deal is valued at $91 million over seven years, with an average annual value of $13 million. That figure places him among the highest-paid coaches in the sport, trailing only Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who made $13.28 million during the 2024 season per USA TODAY. Dave Portnoy’s $182 million suggestion might have been loud, but the coach’s stance held steady.

Dave Portnoy’s criticism of Lane Kiffin dates back to December 1, when he condemned the coach for leaving Ole Miss before the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance. He called the HC predictable, unapologetic, and unsentimental about departures.

“Lane Kiffin is who Lane Kiffin is,” he said. “At some point, Lane Kiffin is going to leave your football city with the town burning in the rearview mirror, and you can’t act surprised… Doesn’t make it right, doesn’t mean he’s a good guy. He’s not.”

So Lane Kiffin’s latest reaction, a flat rejection, fits the pattern Portnoy outlined himself.

