LSU’s Whit Weeks Shares True Feelings on Week 3 Trip to Ole Miss as Lane Kiffin Sets for Hostile Return: “It’s Gonna Be..”

Now that the early non-conference warmups are over, LSU is stepping straight into an SEC firestorm. The Tigers travel to Oxford on September 19 to face Ole Miss in what is already the most heated game of the 2026 season. With nosebleed tickets starting around $580 and premium seats touching over $1,500, all eyes are on Lane Kiffin as he returns to the stadium he coached in for six seasons.

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There is already plenty of bad blood between these two schools after what Kiffin pulled last December. But adding even more fuel to the fire, LSU’s star linebacker has some big promises to keep on the field.

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It’s going to be fireworks,” Whit Weeks said during the Tigers’ post-game press conference. “I mean, we know what we’re walking into. It’s probably the most anticipated game of the whole season. So, I mean, we know it’s going to be a lot of fun. First game on the road. I can’t wait.” Weeks didn’t try to downplay the madness waiting for the Tigers in Oxford.

He openly admitted that LSU knows exactly what kind of hostile environment it is walking into, but he expects his unit to dictate the game.

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“You know, the defense and secondary are always going to be in the right position to make plays,” Weeks insisted. “And then when they do make plays, it’s going to be fireworks. Scoop-and-scores, picks, interceptions, everything.”

LSU’s defense is heading into this game on absolute fire, currently sitting at No. 2 nationally in the updated ESPN SP+ defensive rankings. In their last outing, they completely shut down Louisiana Tech, holding the Bulldogs to just 140 total yards and even forcing them into minus-3 rushing yards. Staying true to Weeks’ promise of an aggressive style, the Tigers lived in the backfield, recording seven sacks and forcing three turnovers, including two forced fumbles from standout Ole Miss transfer TJ Dottery.

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Edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen accounted for three of those sacks by himself, and Weeks finished with six tackles and three defensive stops. Safe to say, this group isn’t playing around, and they are planning to bring the heat to Oxford.

The bitterness in Mississippi isn’t just about a coach taking a new job; it is about how he left. Last November, Kiffin walked away from a 10-1 Ole Miss squad right in the middle of their Playoff run to sign a deal with LSU, leaving the Rebels without their head coach when it mattered most. That mid-season exit felt like a direct betrayal to Oxford, turning his return into a personal grudge match that feels a lot like LeBron James going back to Cleveland.

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Len Kiffin isn’t stepping into this blind. He knows precisely what is waiting for him on the sidelines in Oxford. As he prepares to lead LSU out of the tunnel into a sea of booing Rebels fans, he isn’t just coaching a game. He is walking straight into a personal gauntlet he helped create.

Obviously, the drama sells tickets. It’s no surprise the ticket market has gone completely crazy. The cheapest seats in the nosebleeds are starting around $580. The premium seats closer to the field are rapidly approaching the $2,000 mark, making this one of the most expensive and high-demand regular-season games in college football history.

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As if the bad blood wasn’t crazy enough, the new AP Poll just turned the hype up to eleven. For the first time since 1962, both LSU and Ole Miss are sitting in the Top 10 together, with the Tigers at No. 7 and the Rebels right behind them at No. 8. In their entire 90-year history of the making polls, these two rivals have only both been ranked this high five times.

This historic ranking turns a bitter personal grudge match into a game with major implications for a College Football Playoff spot. In the new 12-team Playoff era, a loss here doesn’t just hurt pride but reshapes the entire SEC leaderboard. With both teams sitting in the Top 10, the winner takes full control of their postseason path, while the loser drops into a dangerous crowd of one-loss SEC contenders fighting for an at-large bid.

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LSU needs this win to prove Kiffin’s system can win big SEC road games right out of the gate, while Ole Miss wants to show the committee they are still national contenders without him.

LSU enters the matchup as a narrow 2.5-point favorite, but the Tigers still have some things to clean up after quarterback Sam Leavitt recently struggled with three interceptions. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is riding high behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has already thrown for 561 yards and five touchdowns through two games.

At the end of the day, the Rebels are doing everything they can to downplay the noise and treat this like “just another game,” but once that whistle blows and the crowd gets loud, keeping those emotions in check is going to be almost impossible.