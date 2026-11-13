“Lucky to Be Ranked”: Calls Mount Against Curt Cignetti After Public Criticism of Playoff Rankings

Curt Cignetti has repeatedly questioned the College Football Playoff committee. And Tuesday’s rankings gave him another reason to speak up. This time, his criticism came after a painful drop for the defending national champions. Indiana fell from No. 4 to No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings despite sitting out Week 10 with a bye. The head coach wasn’t going to let that pass quietly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That five-spot slide carries heavy postseason consequences. Under the playoff format, a top-four ranking secures a first-round bye, while sitting at No. 9 forces Indiana onto the road in the opening round against a higher seed. Curt Cignetti took a sarcastic shot on Thursday, questioning how the committee was evaluating teams with losses on their records.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bad losses don’t count anymore?” he wrote on X, adding several laughing emojis. “Are first downs still 10 yards?”

There were a lot of fans joining in to express their frustration with the coach, but one fan expressed frustration with Indiana’s schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re lucky to be ranked where you are with that soft schedule,” the user replied.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

That blunt assessment touched on the very issue that has followed Indiana throughout its playoff campaign. Curt Cignetti believes his team deserves better treatment, but some fans believe the Hoosiers haven’t done enough to demand it.

ADVERTISEMENT

CFP chairman Hunter Yurachek offered an explanation for the drop. According to him, Indiana’s bye arrived during a weekend packed with important results involving ranked teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven games involving Top 25 programs played a role in the committee’s latest evaluation. Notre Dame’s win over Miami, Texas beating Missouri, and UCLA’s road victory against Minnesota were among the results that shifted the picture.

Indiana also suffered from what happened elsewhere in the Big Ten. Every conference opponent the Hoosiers had played up to that point lost over the weekend, weakening the supporting numbers behind their schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yurachek also brought up Indiana’s narrow escape against Minnesota. The Hoosiers needed a 60-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime before securing the victory. That doesn’t mean the committee ignored Indiana’s 8-1 record. But the explanation suggested that the teams behind that record hadn’t done enough to strengthen the Hoosiers’ resume.

There is another uncomfortable comparison for Curt Cignetti. Texas sits at No. 6 with a 7-2 record, three positions ahead of Indiana. The Longhorns have quality victories but also suffered consecutive defeats against Florida and Oklahoma, both 5-4. Tennessee, ranked eighth, and Alabama, sitting third, are also two-loss SEC teams ahead of Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rankings highlight a familiar college football debate over whether the committee values tough schedules more than clean records. With a heavier weight on schedule strength metrics this season, selectors rewarded SEC programs for surviving harder slates while penalizing Indiana for a lighter path.

The Hoosiers opened with North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky, avoiding Power Four teams outside the Big Ten. And social media users were more than willing to remind him.

“Play nobody all year and still talks s–t lol,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan saw no mystery in Indiana’s drop, blaming its weak schedule and opponents’ poor results. “They scheduled horrible teams, and then the teams they beat had bad losses. It makes sense,” they wrote.

Others felt that the Hoosiers had just escaped games their opponents failed to finish. “Escaped 3 games this year because offenses sucked that he played. Be grateful,” another reaction read.

Curt Cignetti’s earlier comments at Big Ten Media Days also resurfaced. One fan reminded, “We don’t cry a river, whine, and complain. That’s why we’re the best – Curt Cignetti.” That was what he said on July 30 when he took a direct shot at the SEC’s strength-of-schedule arguments.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan offered a simple reminder of what comes next. “He better win on Saturday if he wants into the playoffs,” they wrote.

Indiana has no time to sulk over the rankings. No. 18 USC comes to Bloomington on Saturday, and the stakes just got bigger. Winning out through the regular season would put Indiana back in the Big Ten title race and lock up a playoff berth. A second loss, however, could push the defending champions completely out of the 12-team field.