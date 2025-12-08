Bret Bielema Confirms Bowl Game Status of Illinois Senior Who Rejected $2M Tennessee Offer

Even though Illinois never faced Tennessee, there is still a lot of history between them. For QB Luke Altmyer, the Music City Bowl on December 30 isn’t just another game; it’s a showdown with the very SEC powerhouse he reportedly turned down. The 23-year-old will end his collegiate career against the Vols, and HC Bret Bielema addressed whether the showdown will be personal.

“I can’t speak for Luke, and honestly, I’ve never spoken about that conversation in any way, shape, or form with Luke,” Bielema said during Illinois’ Music City Bowl announcement about the rumors of Altmyer transferring to Tennessee. “One of the things that I’ve really appreciated about Luke is his demeanor, his personality. He’s just the same guy every day, right? And to get one more game with him. I think having an SEC opponent for him is really pretty cool.

I know that he grew up in obviously the SEC world down there, and then started his career at Ole Miss and went out of here as one of the most decorated players in Illinois football history. But more than that, he stands for all these great things here at Illinois, and I think to have that moment for him is probably the thing I’ll cherish more than anything.”

The tease from Tennessee arrived in April. Altmyer already transferred once from Ole Miss. That’s why any whisper that he might move again naturally carried weight in the current portal era. For Illinois, the idea of losing a veteran starter in April would have meant rebooting the quarterback room late in the cycle. Altmyer was one of several quarterbacks floated as a possible fit for Tennessee after Nico Iamaleava unexpectedly hit the portal following a failed NIL renegotiation. Back in mid-December, the 23-year-old announced his return to the Illini.

However, the offseason takes forever, and money changes things fast. Tennessee swooped in with a massive $2 million offer, and his SEC experience from Ole Miss only made him more appealing. Altmyer even said that the temptation was absolutely justified.

“Being from Mississippi and in SEC country, that’s very, very attractive to be able to play in that conference, play in front of people that I know, and in stadiums that I’ve been in before and grew up watching and loving,” Luke Altmyer said. “It was certainly an attraction and a real thing.” But the 23-year-old shut down the rumors soon after that.

“I know what’s important. I know what is being created here, and the trust, unity, and connection that I have amongst my teammates, this community, and my coaches. The success is waiting for me here.”

Even the Vols stopped pursuing him as they secured Joey Aguilar from App State. To make things more sassy, Luke Altmyer went onto X and wrote, “Keep the Champaign Flowing…” That particularly sealed the deal.

That’s why this matchup comes as a full-circle moment for him. And guess what? The QB is already prepared. This season, Altmyer started all 13 games. He threw for 2,811 yards and 21 touchdowns with just five interceptions thanks to sharper decision-making. His best outing came against Rutgers, where he put up five total touchdowns, 235 passing yards, and 88 rushing yards in a 35–13 win that clinched bowl eligibility. He also made history against USC on September 27.

Altmyer became the first Big Ten player in more than 30 years to record 300+ passing yards along with a throwing, running, and receiving touchdown in the same game. It seems Bielema wasn’t kidding when he called him a “decorated player.” Now, his final test will be in Nashville.

SEC experience will help Luke Altmyer on December 30th

The Music City Bowl presents an interesting and experienced clash for Luke Altmyer. The 23-year-old is no stranger to the high-stakes SEC environment. He started his college career fighting for the Rebels for the ’21 and ’22 seasons under former head coach Lane Kiffin. Altmyer spent his first season backing up Matt Corral and saw his most action in the Sugar Bowl.

Luke Altmyer went 15-of-28 for 174 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions after Corral’s injury. The following year, he competed with USC transfer Jaxson Dart for the starting job. Although he started the second game, an early injury let Dart take over for the season. With the QB room crowded, Altmyer entered the transfer portal. Illinois made sense as Tommy DeVito’s departure left a clear path to a starting role.

His run this season has brought him face-to-face with the SEC school that he rejected. Illinois heads to Nashville chasing win No. 9. A triumph would give the program its first-ever back-to-back seasons with nine or more victories. Bielema yearns to become the first Illinois head coach to win bowl games in consecutive years. On the other hand, the Vols enter this bowl game with the same 8-4 record as the Illini. A win in Nashville would tie the Fighting Illini for its most wins over five years since 1905.