Luke Altmyer Makes Desperate NIL Plea That Helped Him Make Program History

September 13, 2025, Champaign, Illinois, USA: LUKE ALTMYER, QB for the Fighting Illini hands the ball to CAÃââ LIL VALENTINE, RB for the Fighting Illini. Western Michigan Broncos face off against the Fighting Illini in a Saturday showdown at Gies Memorial Stadium. Final Score: Illini 38, Broncos 0. Champaign USA – ZUMAl176 20250913_znp_l176_036 Copyright: xAlanxLookx

Luke Altmyer has always had opportunities to chase bigger paychecks away from the Fighting Illini. Instead, he stayed loyal to Champaign, leading them to a 9-4 season. And now he’s using his platform to send a message to the next generation of college athletes about what really matters in the NIL era.​

“It’s so easy to be selfish, I think, and play around with a big ego, to self-promote,” the former Illinois quarterback said, talking to On3. “We forget that football’s the greatest team sport in the land. Without the team, without the people around you, you’re pretty broken. It’s easy with the media to be able to flaunt and self-promote and put yourself out there and have a big ego. I think eliminating that, eliminating the ego, is the No. 1 priority in this land, in this realm of college football today.”

Altmyer’s decision to prioritize program over payout proved prescient. Over three seasons at Illinois, he became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in program history. He ranked first all-time in career passer rating (144.31) and completion percentage (64.36%). He also ranked second in career wins (23) and touchdown passes (57) and fifth in passing yards (7,607).

Those seven game-winning drives in the final minute or overtime that he led are the most in the nation during his career span. His 23-12 record as a starter places him third in program history. Altmyer also added that humility plays a crucial role. He described it as “consistently doing the right thing, regardless of how challenging or simple it may be.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Ohio State at Illinois Oct 11, 2025 Champaign, Illinois, USA Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer 9 throws during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Champaign Memorial Stadium Illinois United States of America, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxJohnsonx 20251011_tcs_tg1_021

His situation is a stark contrast to what transpired with Nico Iamaleava. The former Tennessee quarterback pushed for a $4 million NIL deal in 2025. But the Volunteers refused to budge. Iamaleava ultimately transferred to UCLA with high expectations, and that transition proved rocky. The Bruins stumbled to a 3-9 season. And adapting to an entirely new system clearly presented challenges for Iamaleava. He went on to throw for 1,928 yards and 11 touchdowns with 7 interceptions across eleven games. But the impact was clearly not the same as his Tennessee days.

As Altmyer noted about his own choice, “With the dollars that are in place now and all the cultures and traditions that are trying to get you to come play for them, it was crazy. I was blessed to be in a position to be able to live in that, but man, I wanted to be a part of a program that was bigger than myself.”

Now Altmyer prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft. But his path shows an alternative route through the NIL landscape. The continuity he chose allowed him to set program records and earn All-Big Ten honors. His message of humility and team-first mentality can help future stars find greater success than the biggest paycheck.

Double standards in the new era

There is no question that NIL has changed the CFB landscape for both players and coaches. In one case, former NFL agent Ben Dogra pointed out a clear mismanagement by the NCAA in regulating NIL. Dogra referred to the NIL situation involving Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. Williams entered the transfer portal but had to reverse the decision because of his NIL deals. But interestingly, the Huskies’ head coach, Jedd Fisch, is himself infamous for his ‘journeyman’ approach.

“I find it very fascinating that at the University of Washington, the quarterback who signed for $4 million was going to give it up and go someplace else for $6 million,” said Dogra. “The head coach wasn’t very happy about it, but that’s the same head coach, Jedd Fisch, who wanted the job at Florida and wanted the job at Michigan.”

If we consider Luke Altmyer’s suggestion, a player returning to his program may prove fruitful. But can threatening a lawsuit and forcing Williams back to the program really help him play for the Huskies with full loyalty? This is where NIL needs proper regulation. Otherwise, it will remain unfair for some while others take advantage of the NIL era.