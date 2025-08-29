Luke Altmyer’s Illinois Woes Set to Take Massive Turn After Bret Bielema’s Bold Claim

Illinois shocked college football last year by making it to the top 20. This time, a much-improved Luke Altmyer should be the key to helping the program make the playoffs. In fact, with a lighter schedule, he might just take the Fighting Illini to that much-coveted spot. However, Bret Bielema is looking at a major question mark ahead of the opener against Western Illinois tonight. But he has confidence that he will find a strong answer by the end of the game.

Altmyer returns as one of the best QBs in the Big Ten, with 2,717 yards, 22 TDs, and only 6 INTs in 2024. A reason why his interceptions were that low is because of the seasoned WR duo of Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin. This year, those spots are empty. Altmyer will be without his trusted supporting cast. But returning WR Hank Beatty should emerge as a dependable leader of the receiving corps.

“I thought Hank Beatty was terrific. He’s a guy who maybe sometimes is undervalued because he’s not that, you know, prototypical 6’5 wide receiver that burns down the field,” host Rick Pizzo said of the WR while discussing the room with Bret Bielema on the Big Ten Network. The HC had high hopes for the new man in charge. “Incredibly blessed with Hank’s understanding of the game. I do think he can run faster than most people think. So, I’m really excited to see Hank get to it,” he said. With the top production in the WR room gone with Bryant and Williams, Beatty serves as a crucial element in the depth chart.

While fans will expect Hudson Clement to shine on the field as the most experienced player among the WRs, Beatty should be the next man up. He’s been with the program for three years and comes with 35 catches for 384 yards. Beatty also doubles as a punter for the Illini. In 2024, he was on Phil Steele’s All-American as an Honorable Mention.

Bielema does not have a lot of experience that’s ready to go and replace the level of Bryant and Williams. But he should be able to provide a promising supporting cast for Altmyer, who’s going to drive that show. Beatty had a great game in last year’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl appearance against South Carolina, throwing for a career-high 90 yards. Luke Altmyer comes back as QB1 after one more year of homework. Bielema will have another reason to have a positive outlook for his still unproven receiving corps, especially because of the man who is behind that unit.

Bielema should depend on the track record of WR coach Justin Stepp

Illinois’ miracle season last year saw a lot of shocking stats. The receivers’ room finished 7 in the nation, with Pat Bryant emerging as the star. Though Bielema will be missing his two best receivers, he still has the man who made their development possible: WR coach Justin Stepp. Under his guidance, Bryant recorded just one drop in the entirety of the season. Stepp has a great track record with WRs, with 6 of his players now in active NFL play. Before Pat Bryant, he had another draft win in Xavier Legette from his time in South Carolina, who went as a Round 1 pick.

Stepp came to college football coaching in 2012, and in these 12 years, he’s made a lot of NFL-caliber talent. Bryant also follows in the footsteps of SMU icon Courtland Sutton and Arkansas star Treylon Burks, who also went as a first-round pick. While we won’t get to see any greats like these come out this season, Beatty was already coming out strong in Stepp’s eyes last season. “A guy we trust to be in a bunch of different spots. Punt returner, wide receiver, doesn’t matter. Does a good job of showing up every day with a great attitude and working,” he told WCIA.

Beatty comes in with a promising report card and enough potential to help Luke Altmyer and Illinois taste glory in 2025. Bielema already has a result-producing coach in Justin Stepp. Will Beatty and the coach be able to strike the right harmony to bring stability in this unproven WR room?