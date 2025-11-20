Texas Tech Player’s Personal Cancer Tragedy Pushes HC Joey McGuire into Emotional Tribute

It’s been an emotional year for Luke Dillingham. Every time he steps onto the field, he’s playing for his mother, Melissa, whom he lost far too soon, but she is still present in every memory he carries. Lubbock came together to offer its support and strength, with an emotional Joey McGuire pouring out his tribute in an unforgettable gesture.

Clad in a green jersey, young Luke holds a trophy, while his parents stand behind him, beaming at the camera. Melissa’s infectious smile peeks through the film as the family of three strikes a pose. Those were happier years. Now, in remembrance of that beautiful smile, Luke shows up every day on the turf; a tribute to his mom. Honoring her legacy, coach McGuire wears a bracelet with her name on it, standing strong with his defensive back.

“Luke Dillingham lost his mom before the season started, and I actually wear a bracelet with her name on it on game day,” Joey McGuire shared. “It’s a pink bracelet. Just honoring her in her battle. I’m fix to start crying cuz as soon as Luke comes up, Debbie says your mom is so proud of you. So I’m like Oh my god, here goes the waterworks. I’m going to start crying and everything.”

Coach’s wife, Debbie, is a constant motherly presence for young Luke, who is reeling from such a tragic loss. On June 16, with a heavy heart, he penned his grief.

The entire Lubbock community was touched by her loss, especially Coach Joey McGuire. A Debbie puts it, wearing that bracelet for Luke gets him emotional every time. “I asked Debbie on the field. I said you get emotional,” he added. “She mentioned that that was the only time I really got kind of emotional. So, that’s a great moment. Some of those emotions came out.”

It touches the depth of the duo’s relationship, going beyond the coach-player dynamic. They are family. And family has always got your back, as Debbie and Coach McGuire continue to cheer on for Luke’s success.

Luke Dillingham honors his mom

An adventurous spirit, Melissa was an excellent athlete during her college days. From dribbling at the bucket to championing track and baseball, and more. Now, Luke is making sure to honor her legacy as he heads towards making a big splash in his football career.

Fond of travelling and fishing, Melissa would spend time with her family, as Luke recalls. Cherishing memories spent with her at the beach, playing ball with her in the front yard, or hitting the golf course, and the countless other recollections, Luke is making her proud, as he achieved an impressive feat by winning the defensive scout player of the week last season, and more honors to come.

“Yesterday morning, my beautiful mom left this earth to go to her eternal home in Heaven,” Luke penned. “God couldn’t have chosen a better woman to be my mom. She was the strongest, most fun, and most competitive woman I’ve ever known. I admired her faith in God. I’m so thankful for all of the memories (and) laughs.”

51-year-old Melissa was a lively spirit, touching many lives with her warmth. Although the reason for her passing has not been revealed, in one of the frames, she can be seen with her head shaved off, as she dearly embraces Luke in a tight hug.

“Praise be to God, my mom is healed and in His presence,” Luke added. With Coach wearing a pink bracelet to honor her battle, it is presumed that Melissa passed away battling breast cancer.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Ross Dillingham, and her two sons, Luke and Libby, as well as her extended family. The whole Lubbock community.