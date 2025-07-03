Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin Put on High Alert as Tough Revelation Pressures Billy Edwards Jr.

What comes to your mind when you think of Wisconsin football? A power run game, big dudes in the trenches, or maybe those days when Ron Dayne used to steamroll defenses in the cold. But under Luke Fickell, new life is likely to be injected into the iconic B1G program. With former Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. stepping in and some quality firepower at wide receiver, the Badgers are looking to have an explosive future.

So, what’s the problem? The problem is, not everything’s going according to plan, and some tough truths have started to surface. Ryan Harings, host of Locked on Badgers, recently talked about where Wisconsin currently stands. He dropped some major insights that include both good and bad news for the fans. They might have a new-look offense and a revamped front seven, but there’s something that can leave fans worried: the offensive line.

Harings was asked, “How do you feel Wisconsin matches up against the Oregon front four and the wide receivers?” And here’s what he had to say: “Wisconsin lost its best left tackle in spring to an ACL.” Here’s the left tackle he’s talking about is Kevin Heywood, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in spring practice, which was definitely a huge setback for the Badgers, and there is uncertainty about him playing the upcoming college football season.

Harings also talked about Wisconsin’s offensive line, saying that they’ll struggle against Dan Lanning’s Oregon. “My biggest concern is I think they’ll [Wisconsin] be okay on the offensive line, but any above-average offensive line group is going to struggle against Oregon,” Harings said. By the way, Oregon isn’t just throwing any old defensive line at Wisconsin. The lineup has everything: speed, depth, and power. “If you’re not great on the O-line, you’re going to struggle against the depth of speed and athleticism. Oregon recruited that spot incredibly over the last several years. So if you’re not great there, you’re going to struggle. Wisconsin will be okay if they don’t have injury issues.” Harings added.

Well, Wisconsin played against Oregon in 2024, losing the game 13-16. So, they might be aiming to avenge that loss, but the current status of the team suggests that the same thing is going to happen this season as well. The Ducks have players like Aydin Breland, JaJuan Dickey, Tionne Gray, and others who are big, athletic, and skilled enough to stop the Badgers’ offense with ease. The concern isn’t just for Fickell or the fans; it’s also going to be tough for Edwards, who’s likely going to lead the team.

All eyes on Billy Edwards Jr. as pressure mounts

Billy Edwards Jr. had an impressive last season at Maryland. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing around 228 pounds, the star QB racked up 2,881 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 148 yards and 5 scores. The Badgers also have former San Diego State QB Danny O’Neil and two freshmen, Carter Smith and Milos Spasojevic, but none of them are more experienced than Edwards. So, it’s safe to say that he’s going to be the starting QB for Fickell’s squad.

But Edwards will be stepping behind an offensive line that has lost its anchor. With Heywood out with an injury, Edwards is going to be tested early. Edwards is also expected to take advantage of the good-looking WR room of the Badgers this season. “When you start talking about the receiver core, I think Wisconsin is more positioned to prevail there,” Harings said. WRs like Vinny Anthony II and Jayden Ballard carry a lot of experience, which is going to be crucial for the Badgers.

So, now it’s up to Edwards, how will he handle the heat of expectations and the pressure of playing without Heywood? The Badgers need to rewrite history instead of repeating it, and for that, Fickell’s squad needs to come together and deliver a performance Wisconsin fans haven’t seen in a long time.