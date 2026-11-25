Chris Creighton spent 13 years in Ypsilanti turning Eastern Michigan from a bowl-less program into a postseason regular. His 13th season ended Tuesday with a 17-12 win over Kent State, which snapped a four-game losing streak and left the Eagles at 5-7. The result closed out a stretch that had put his future in question, since the team had not played in a bowl game since 2023. Less than 24 hours later, athletic director Scott Wetherbee issued a statement.

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“After thoughtful conversations, Chris and I mutually agreed that now is the right time for a new direction for Eastern Michigan football,” athletic director Scott Wetherbee said in a statement.

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“Our expectations for this program remain high, and our commitment to competing for Mid-American Conference championships will continue to guide us.”

BREAKING: Eastern Michigan has fired head football coach Chris Creighton, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/1TW7qWFVUh pic.twitter.com/nOnS5vsDGD— On3 (@On3) November 25, 2026

Many believe the decision stemmed from the Eagles’ three consecutive bowl-less seasons and four straight losing seasons. But that only tells half the story.

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The 57-year-old Creighton took a long-struggling EMU program to six bowl games, snapped a 29-year bowl-less drought, and secured the program’s second-ever bowl victory in 2022. He finished 66-90 overall, including 40-62 in conference play. Those 66 wins still rank second in program history and tie him for ninth on the MAC’s all-time list. Before he arrived, EMU had not posted a winning record since 1987, and it did so four times under him. Across 30 seasons as a collegiate head coach, with earlier stops at Ottawa, Wabash and Drake, he went 205-136 and won eight conference championships.

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Eastern Michigan hired him on December 11, 2013, bringing in Creighton from Drake, where he went 44-22 over six seasons. The job had opened after the Eagles fired Ron English in November, following a profanity-laced tirade toward his team. English’s teams won 11 games in five seasons, and the Eagles went 2-10 that year. Creighton, then 44, started slowly himself, going 2-10 in 2014 and 1-11 in 2015. That made him the fourth-longest-tenured head coach in the FBS by the time he left.

His breakthrough came in 2016, when the Eagles finally returned to bowl football and ended a 29-year drought. It marked their first bowl appearance since 1987 and just the second in program history. That 1987 trip remains the high point of the program’s earlier history. Eastern Michigan, then known as the Hurons, beat San Jose State 30-27 in the California Bowl in Fresno on December 12, 1987. It was the school’s first bowl win, and it stayed the only one for 35 years.

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Creighton’s biggest milestone came in 2022, when Eastern Michigan claimed a share of the MAC West title. That run helped establish a more consistent postseason presence, with the Eagles making six bowl appearances between 2016 and 2023, although they managed just one win and five losses.

The last of those trips was also the most lopsided. On December 23, 2023, Eastern Michigan lost 59-10 to South Alabama in the 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, finishing the year 6-7. The Jaguars led 38-3 at halftime and outgained the Eagles 627 yards to 150. Eastern Michigan’s only points before the fourth quarter came on a 49-yard field goal by Jesús Gómez.

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Quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy started in place of Austin Smith, who had entered the transfer portal, and ran for the Eagles’ only touchdown with 58 seconds left. The 49-point margin was the seventh-largest in NCAA bowl history, according to the bowl’s own recap. Eastern Michigan has not played in the postseason since.

“Chris has given 13 years of dedicated service to Eastern Michigan University, and we are grateful for the time, energy, and commitment he has invested in our football program,” Wetherbee said in the release.

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“His teams represented this University with pride, both in the community and in the classroom, and he helped lead our program through several significant milestones. We appreciate the relationships he built with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, and we wish Chris and his family nothing but the best.”

Creighton’s tenure also saw Eastern Michigan embrace a distinct identity built around the idea of “The Factory.”

Before his first season in 2014, the program transformed its home turf into a grey surface to reflect the theme. The tradition extended beyond the field, with players smashing cinder blocks before entering the stadium and coaches sporting factory-worker-style shirts bearing their names.

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Creighton’s tenure also saw a few notable victories against Power Four competition. They also won against Rutgers in 2017, Purdue in 2018, and Illinois in 2019, stringing together three consecutive wins over Big Ten opponents before beating Arizona State in 2022.

His program also produced five NFL Draft picks, including Darius Jackson (2016), Pat O’Connor (2017), Maxx Crosby (2019), Sidy Sow (2023) and Jose Ramirez (2023).

According to reports, his contract was originally set to run through 2028. Buyout Your Coach estimates that the program now owes him $1.5 million, although the exact figure is yet to be confirmed.

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Creighton undoubtedly helped turn the program around, but recent struggles ultimately ended his tenure.