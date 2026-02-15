Ty Simpson Draws NFL Comparison to Alabama Icon Who Made 1x Pro Bowl

While fans wait for football to return, the NFL has events planned to keep everyone engaged during the offseason. And the first event in line is the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which has already released its 319-player list. Alabama was one of the top programs with the highest number of player invites. Among the twelve invitees was Ty Simpson, whose draft stock has surged after being compared to an Alabama icon.

This Combine will be the first place where Ty Simpson will shine in front of the scouts. Luckily for Simpson, he already has the backing of ESPN associate producer Sam Block, who took to X to compare top prospects to current NFL players based on styles and qualities.

This list included Heisman-winner Fernando Mendoza, whom Block compared to Super Bowl winner Sam Darnold. When it came to Ty Simpson, Block found similarities between him and the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones. But the comparison was not just because the duo shared pocket-passing and decision-making abilities. If fans rewind a few years, the connection becomes apparent.

Jones is an Alabama icon who was part of the iconic 2020 Crimson Tide side that went 13-0. That season, Jones helped them win both the SEC and the national championship. He also set NCAA single-season records for completion percentage and passing efficiency rating that season. What made Jones a special player was that he kept up his form after being drafted into the NFL.

In his rookie season, Jones made it to the playoffs and the Pro Bowl. That is not an achievement many can boast of. Being compared to the All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist is a good sign for Simpson, who could earn favor with scouts. However, a comparison alone would not help Simpson’s case, given that the basis for his invitation was his performance last season. He completed 305 of 473 passes (a completion rate of 64.5 percent) for 3,567 yards. He also threw 28 touchdowns.

His performance against Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs was a testament to where his potential lies. With his two touchdowns and 62% passing, he helped the Crimson Tide advance to the quarterfinals, where they lost against eventual winners Indiana. However, the 23-year-old will now have to excel in the training drills and interviews conducted during the Combine.

Other players that Block drew comparisons to:

Scheduled from February 23 to March 2, the NFL Scouting Combine serves as a hands-on NFL experience for Simpson and other players. It will be a haven of football where NFL legends and coaches help young and rising stars understand what it takes to play professionally. With just 8 days left for the event, the first major event of the offseason is set to begin.

In the meantime, Simpson will be looking at his possible destination in 2026.

Two NFL teams that could pick up Ty Simpson in the draft

Teams and scouts would have an idea about whom to look for during the NFL Combine. After all, these scouts have been keeping an eye on what has been happening in college football. Ty Simpson, in particular, might have two possible destinations.

The first possible destination is with the New York Jets. The Jets hold the second pick, meaning they could acquire Simpson’s services. The team has been struggling to find a true starting quarterback. Back in 2023, they had high hopes for Aaron Rodgers, but the quarterback tore his Achilles tendon, rendering him out for the whole season. And then he moved on to the Steelers for the past season. Given that narrative, Simpson could be a perfect fit.

The second possible destination for Simpson could be the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Aaron Rodgers equation fits here as well, because he could be on the verge of retirement. So, a replacement is definitely needed for Mike McCarthy’s side. Drafting Simpson and feeding him experience could work out well for the Steelers in the future.