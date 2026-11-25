Wayne Harris’ last-second touchdown catch gave Kent State an improbable 18-17 victory over Eastern Michigan. However, celebrations didn’t last long as the officials overturned the decision after review. Final score? Eastern Michigan won 17-12. Less than a day after the game, the player at the center of the play has broken his silence.

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“God, don’t make mistakes… grateful for a healthy season with my brothers! I’ll be back. #Inthenameof6,” Harris posted on X with a video of his controversial touchdown.

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Imagine being a third-string quarterback making your first FBS start, with six seconds left, facing fourth down and a five-point deficit. You throw a desperate pass, and a receiver makes a spectacular catch to win the game, but it gets overturned.

That is exactly what happened with quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong when Kent State was trailing 17-12. The Golden Flashes received possession at their own 32-yard line. They moved up the field, and just when it looked like it wasn’t going to be their night, Thanthanavong connected with Harris for a 14-yard touchdown. The play would have ended the game.

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However, after a replay review, the decision was overturned. Reason? Harris did not have possession. But to anyone watching the game or who saw the highlight of the play afterward, it was clear that Hariss caught the ball one foot inbounds and had possession before going out of the end zone.

“This is dream #MACtion,” Reporter Nic Costello reported the moment on X. “Kent State comes up with a game-winning touchdown reception. Wayne Harris is carried on the shoulders of his teammates to the sideline. The call is overturned by the replay. Absolute chaos!”

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After overturning the call, officials restored one second to the game clock. Eastern Michigan got possession and simply took a knee in victory formation. The Eagles snapped their four-game losing streak with a hard-fought 17-12 victory at home.

The controversy centered on whether Harris maintained possession of the football throughout the catch.

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“Control of the ball and where his foot was—there was an explanation,” Kent State head coach Mark Carney said about his conversation with the officials after the disputed call.

This referee call did not sit well with the fans. Replays circulating online appeared to show Harris maintaining control of the ball and getting his feet down. Many ESPN commentators reportedly questioned the officials’ decision during the broadcast.

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The controversial overturned touchdown also robbed the wide receiver of a key milestone. Harris finished his sophomore season with 60 catches and 988 receiving yards. He was just 12 yards short of becoming the 4th player in the program to reach 1,000 receiving yards. He eventually ended the game with five passes for 125 yards.

While the controversial finish stole the spotlight, the game itself had plenty of action. Eastern Michigan held a narrow 14-12 lead over Kent State at halftime, but the second half turned into a defensive battle, with neither team finding the end zone. The only points in the second half came from Eastern Michigan kicker Rudy Keessinge’s 28-yard field goal.

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Kent State gained 305 yards through its offensive plays, while Eastern Michigan gained 234. Kent State’s passing game was much more productive. Its quarterbacks accumulated 234 passing yards compared with Eastern Michigan’s 95. However, they had 3 turnovers while the Eagles had none. So on paper, they had a better game than the Eagles, but luck was not on their side.

Kent State ended its season with a 3-9 record and 2-6 in the MAC, and Eastern Michigan with 5-7 and a 4-4. They became the first programs to finish their 2026 college football seasons, and neither could have scripted a more dramatic final chapter.