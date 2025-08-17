Mack Brown Returns to Coaching Field as Bill Belichick Breaks Major UNC Tradition

Mack Brown’s life after UNC told its own story. Following his final game with the Tar Heels in late 2024, the Hall of Famer eased into a new routine. Winters and springs took him back to Austin, while summers drew him to his home in the North Carolina mountains. However, looking ahead, Brown reflected on the freedom of this next chapter. “I may do some TV, I’ll probably do some podcasts. … You can do it from North Carolina just as easy as anywhere,” he said. At that point, Brown was at peace, embracing life’s slower rhythm away from the sidelines. But his latest moves hint at a story still rooted in the coaching world.

Well, Mack Brown’s coaching journey at UNC came in two acts. First from 1988 to 1997, then again from 2019 until his firing after the 2024 season. At 73, the Hall of Famer admitted he was ready to walk away, though the exit left him frustrated. “I think the frustration was it was probably more political than anything else,” said Brown. “They knew I was going to be through at the end of the year, but there were some, a lot of people, that weren’t on the same page. So it didn’t really matter in the end.” Still, Brown made it clear he’s rooting for the Tar Heels under new coach Bill Belichick. But Brown’s coaching legacy stretches far beyond just one team.

Mack Brown once revived a fractured Texas program. He proceeded to deliver the Longhorns their first undisputed national title in 36 years in 2005. And after 16 seasons, he stepped down following the 2013 Alamo Bowl. But Brown hasn’t strayed far from the game. On August 17, the former coach posted a photo with Steve Sarkisian on X, writing, “Enjoyed watching Texas scrimmage today. Thanks Coach Sark! Good luck!” So, for many, it feels like Mack Brown is back in his element. Close to the field once again. Sure, he was only a guest that day. But does Brown’s Texas legacy still outshine Sarkisian’s?

Here’s the thing, Mack Brown delivered Texas a national title, but his legacy isn’t spotless. His teams were consistently strong, setting school records for consecutive weeks in the polls, yet USC and Oklahoma often owned the No. 1 spot. Brown went just 7–9 against the Sooners, leaving Texas out of the title chase early in several seasons. On top of that, even in 2005, the Horns sat behind USC until the title game. By contrast, Steve Sarkisian has already put Texas at No. 1 last year and enters this season atop the polls again. So, the edge, at least for now, leans Sark. But Brown has always been there to advise Sarkisian.

“When you’re in the neighborhood, it’s coming, you’re close,” Mack Brown told Sarkisian on the Stampede Podcast. The former Texas coach was pointing to the Longhorns’ back-to-back Playoff semifinal runs and their No. 1 preseason ranking. So, his advice was simple but sharp, stating, “Everybody’s gotta do one percent better and everybody’s gotta tweak a few things here and there, and then you’ve got to be better than your opponents, and you’ve got to be lucky, and you’re getting ready for all that.” Now, while Brown stays tied to his roots at Texas and UNC, new head coach Bill Belichick is already shaking things up, breaking a major Tar Heel tradition.

UNC HC breaks from tradition

First-year UNC HC Bill Belichick is already shaking things up. He’ll make a one-time appearance on the debut of the Tar Heels’ weekly radio show on Aug. 27, just days before the opener against TCU. The program, once called Mack Brown Live, has been rebranded as Carolina Football Live and will continue to air each Monday from a Chapel Hill restaurant and brewery. After Belichick’s kickoff cameo, the show will focus on breaking down the past weekend’s game and previewing the next. So, if not Belichick, who takes the chair each week?

Each week, UNC GM Michael Lombardi will headline the show, joined by assistant coaches and players, with Belichick only tagging in for the debut alongside him. And Jones Angell, the voice of the Tar Heels will host the one-hour program. But unlike most college coaches, Belichick isn’t bound to weekly airwaves. Because his contract only requires appearances “as reasonably requested by the University.” It’s a break from tradition, but one that comes with plenty of anticipation.

North Carolina opens the Belichick era on Sept. 1 against TCU in Chapel Hill. Excitement is sky-high. And every home ticket is already gone. So, the Tar Heels’ new chapter begins in front of a sellout crowd, with all eyes on the coaching legend.