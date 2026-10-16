Major Big Ten Program Sees Home Game Ticket Prices Drop to $25 After Week 6 Loss

A disappointing Week 6 loss may have hurt the Ducks more than just the team’s momentum. The ticket prices for its next home game against Dylan Raiola’s former team have reportedly dropped significantly, with some seats going for as little as $25.

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According to Oregon beat writer Ryan Clarke, the get-in price for Nebraska on Ticketmaster is currently $43.20. Almost 1/3 of what it was a few weeks ago. On SeatGeek, you can get a ticket to the game for as low as $33. Many rows are currently available in the $33- $60 range.

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In comparison, when Oregon hosted UCLA a week ago, the ticket prices ranged from $77 to $89 for get-in or standing-room-only seats. The Nebraska prices have seen a extremely sharp drop.

The prices could be this low because of the odd timing of the kickoff. Nebraska is coming to Autzen Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff, which is inconvenient for a large portion of the fan base who live hours away in Portland or Bend. However, what also didn’t help the Ducks was how they looked in their Week 6 loss to the Bruins.

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Dan Lanning’s team entered the UCLA matchup after a bye week off an impressive road win against USC. But the undefeated UCLA proved to be a tough match, resulting in a 15-17 loss. For the first three quarters of the game, Oregon put just six points on the board, and those six came in the first quarter.

The Ducks entered the season with national championship aspirations. However, with their second loss of the 2026 campaign, they are out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2022.

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Across their first five games this season, Oregon had committed nine turnovers. By comparison, last season’s College Football Playoff team had recorded only two fumbles over its first five games.

What also hurt the Ducks was that their QB2, Dylan Raiola, couldn’t replicate his heroics from the USC game, in which he threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Bruins, the Nebraska transfer had 43 yards and two interceptions on six of 19 completions before he was benched in the fourth quarter for Brock Thomas.

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However, it still isn’t clear whether Raiola will start against the Cornhuskers or if there will be a QB battle between him and Thomas for the spot. But if Raiola does take the field, a game against his former team can act like a confidence booster for him.

“This game means a lot. Of course, it’s going to be an emotional game for Dylan, since it’s the place he came from. He’s going to do everything he can to make sure that our team’s in the best situation to have success this week and be prepared and play, you know, play as well as we possibly can. I know he’ll do that because he’s a pro,” Lanning said, as reported by SI.

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In the 2 seasons he played for the Cornhuskers, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

Can Nebraska give a tough competition to the Ducks?

The Ducks now sit at 3–2 and will look to bounce back against Nebraska to get their season back on track. Oregon has played every other Big Ten team at least once since joining the conference in 2024. However, it will be the first time that they meet the Cornhuskers.

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The Cornhuskers were on a 5-0 run before last week’s 20-17 loss against the Indiana Hoosiers. Despite the loss, Anthony Colandrea looked comfortable leading his new team. He threw for 263 yards and one touchdown against Indiana, then added another 47 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 17 carries.

The Ducks’ defense will have their hands full as Colandrea isn’t just a passing quarterback. He can also run with the ball, forcing defenders to account for him as both a passer and a runner. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has also taken into account that the game will be late at night and has made enough changes for a smooth sailing for his team.

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“They’re really well-coached by Coach (Dan) Lanning. Back-to-back CFPs and still competitive on both sides of the ball,” Matt Rhule said on Cornhusker Wire.

“We have a really big week of work to go on the road and go into that environment, that crowd noise. It’s a late, late game. I’ve never coached a game that late, but none of that really matters to us. We have to make sure we are prepared and focused and have a great week of practice.”

Another loss will effectively end Oregon’s playoff path. Moreover, since they already have a Big Ten loss, one more will be enough to take them out of contention for the Big Ten Championship game.