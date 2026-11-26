Thanksgiving week usually means turkey, travel, and some of college football’s biggest rivalry games. This year, the cost of getting into those games is part of the story, and one ticket price in particular is hard to ignore.

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On SeatGeek, a South End Zone 2 ticket costs $6,755 for Saturday’s Michigan vs. Ohio State game at Ohio Stadium. That’s the kind of number you’d expect for a playoff game, and neither team is anywhere near one.

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It helps to know what that price really is. A listing like that sits at the very top of the market, not in the middle of it. Other resale numbers for the game go around $1,272, and the cheapest tickets run roughly $140 to $177. However, it must be noted that the price range varies market by market.

Prices for this game are actually lower than in past seasons, and this is because each has at least four losses, Michigan is unranked, and Ohio State is No. 21. So the $6,755 seat is an outlier, but it shows how much some fans will still pay for a rivalry like this one.

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The 122nd edition of The Game kicks off Saturday, November 28, at noon ET on FOX. Ohio State comes in at 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten, while Michigan is 6-5 and 3-5. Neither is in College Football Playoff contention, so both are playing for bragging rights.

Ohio State does have a distant shot at the Big Ten Championship Game. It would need to beat Michigan, have Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, and USC all lose, and see Maryland, Rutgers, and Wisconsin all win.

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Michigan has won its last two visits to Columbus, even though Ohio State took last year’s game 27-9 in Ann Arbor and snapped Michigan’s four-game run in the series.

The Buckeyes have lost three of their last four games, including a 41-28 loss to Oregon, and have allowed 30.3 points per game over that stretch. They are 0-4 against teams that complete more than 60% of their passes and 1-4 when they allow more than 85 rushing yards. Ryan Day is 2-4 against Michigan. Freshman Luke Fahey will start at quarterback because Julian Sayin is out for the season with an elbow injury.

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Jeremiah Smith is the one reason to expect fireworks from Ohio State. He is the Heisman favorite and leads the country with 1,482 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches. One more touchdown, 10 more catches, and 125 more yards would put him ahead of every Ohio State receiver in a single season. But in two career games against the Wolverines, Smith has only eight catches for 75 yards.

But Michigan is built differently. Kyle Whittingham is in his first regular season in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines became bowl-eligible with a triple-overtime win over UCLA. The offense averages only 296 yards per game, and Bryce Underwood completes 55% of his passes.

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Whittingham has confirmed Underwood will start, though he is listed as questionable with a lower-body injury from the UCLA game. The defense is the strength, ranking ninth nationally.

Rutgers is the only team to average more than four yards per carry against it. Michigan is 6-2 when it rushes for more than 80 yards, so expect plenty of Savion Hiter and Underwood’s legs.

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Another ticket story is happening on the West Coast. No. 15 USC visits No. 10 UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET for the 96th Victory Bell game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15, with playoff and Big Ten title implications on the line.

According to TickPick, it’s the most expensive ticket in the rivalry’s history, with top resale listings hitting $8,533. The cheapest seats run $185 to $224. UCLA coach Bob Chesney gave an estimate that between 75,000 and 80,000 tickets have been sold.

Other Big Ten rivalry slate looks:

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Nebraska at No. 13 Iowa on Friday has get-in tickets at $97 and resale peaking under $1,000.

No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon on Saturday starts at $64 to $89 and higher at $906.

The pattern is clear. Rankings and stakes are driving prices more than tradition. Michigan and Ohio State still draw eyes, and a $6,755 listing proves some fans will pay big, though the price can vary with time and market.