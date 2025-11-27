Major Change in Auburn HC Search in Last 24 Hours After Nearly Losing $2.5M Candidate

Essentials Inside The Story Auburn's head coach search takes a U-turn

Dj Durkin keeps roaring the Tigers

Alex Golesh shuts doors on Auburn

Although Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall was Auburn’s top target last week, the situation has shifted with the upcoming “Iron Bowl” matchup between Alabama and Auburn. Now, if Auburn interim head coach DJ Durkin beats Alabama on Saturday, everything could hinge on that outcome for who takes the reins.

“It just seems that within the course of the last 24 hours, there has been a steam of gain in regards to potentially DJ Durkin being, ultimately, the guy at the planes, said the host of 3 Man Front.

A lot of people have been very fond of him (Durkin), and potentially a guy that ultimately would get the job at Auburn.”

First of all, Durkin’s ability to motivate. It stands apart from the rest of the coaches. After Hugh Freeze’s firing, he stepped in as an interim HC. Senior TE Tate Johnson called him a “hell of a motivator.” That motivational ability was clearly shown when, after losing his first game in charge, he didn’t make any excuses.

“We didn’t come here to get close or make the game closer, he said. We came here to win championships, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Since taking over in 2024, Auburn’s defense has been the program’s strongest unit under Durkin. Auburn’s defense in its first season (2024) was its best since 2010, boasting top national rankings in rushing defense (117.8 yards per game), total defense (330.8 yards per game), and scoring defense (19.5 points per game).

Still, the most intriguing aspect beyond the statistics is that he has been a key recruiter, bringing in players like Bryce Deas, Elijah Melendez, and others. Additionally, roster retention is another key advantage.

Since taking over, he has actively worked to re-recruit the team, telling reporters he plans to be at Auburn “for the long term.” Promoting Durkin could keep players in place and maintain momentum, as he meets all criteria to be Auburn’s next head coach. Probably, that’s why Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger made his stance crystal clear for Durkin.

“Durkin is a serious candidate for the full-time job at Auburn, something athletic director John Cohen has voiced publicly, and a win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl could lead to his promotion, many around the program believe,” wrote Dellenger.

Still, Sumrall’s case to become Auburn’s next HC remains strong, especially with Cohen searching for someone fiercely competitive. Besides Sumrall, names like Kenny Dillingham and Eli Drinkwitz have also surfaced in connection with the Auburn job.

Here’s what to keep in mind: Durkin isn’t without drawbacks of his own.

The interim HC has limited head-coaching experience, highlighted by just a two-year stint at Maryland. Still, his loyalty to the Tigers may stand out. However, Auburn’s search has now narrowed, as a $2.5 million candidate’s plan has already become public.

Auburn has already lost Alex Golesh

Among the potential eight candidates for the Auburn head coaching job, Alex Golesh was one, having gained SEC experience during a two-year stint at Tennessee. But Auburn may omit Golesh on its list, as a source told 247Sports that the USF HC has received an offer. In fact, reports already suggest Arkansas could be on the verge of its next big hire in the USF HC.

USF’s CEO of Athletics, Rob Higgins, announced that discussions are still ongoing. He also mentioned that Golesh has been transparent about his various opportunities. In short, for now, no calls have come his way.

“I have confirmed USF head coach Alex Golesh has not agreed to take the Arkansas job, wrote CFB reporter Kevin O’Donnell. He just addressed his USF team and said he’s been approached by some schools. He will make his decision this weekend after discussing with his family.”

While Golesh’s decision will determine the outcome, there appear to be two possibilities for now: leaving USF or heading to Arkansas. That means Auburn is definitely not in the picture. But we’ll see how this engrossing coaching saga unfolds.