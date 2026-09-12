Major College Football Game Gets Abruptly Delayed Due to Unexpected Weather Conditions

No. 6 Oregon did not get the start it expected in Stillwater. The Ducks and Oklahoma State were already preparing for kickoff when thunderstorms moved into the area. Oregon announced that the game would not start on time, sending players off the field and leaving the crowd waiting inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Then another lightning strike showed up.

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That pushed the game back again. On3 reporter Brett McMurphy has now reported that the new target is 1:30 p.m. ET. The delay came roughly 80 minutes before the original kickoff. Both teams had already been warming up when the weather forced them off the field. Fans were also directed toward the stadium concourses.

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The original kickoff was set for 11 a.m. Central at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State’s official game center listed the matchup as a sold-out home game and Oregon’s first visit to Stillwater. For Oklahoma State, the timing is particularly frustrating.

The Cowboys were trying to put last week’s loss to Tulsa behind them. Eric Morris was coaching his first home game as Oklahoma State’s head coach, and his team had drawn No. 6 Oregon for its first major test of the season. Oregon had its own issues to sort out.

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The Ducks escaped Boise State 34-27 in Week 1. It was a win, but not the kind that completely settled questions around Dan Lanning’s team. Oregon allowed Boise State to stay within one score late and now had to deal with its first road environment of the season. There is another piece of history hanging over the game.

Oregon at Oklahoma State kickoff delayed until 1:30 p.m. ET— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 12, 2026

Oregon had beaten Oklahoma State 69-3 in Eugene last season. The result was so lopsided that it became one of the defining games of both programs’ 2025 seasons. Oklahoma State finished that season 1-11, while Oregon went on to remain one of the country’s top programs. Saturday then was supposed to look different. But now, the lightning delay has kept the cat inside the bag.

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Lightning delays are not treated like an ordinary rain delay. Once lightning is detected close enough to a stadium, players have to leave the field. Another waiting period follows before they can return. That means every new strike could reset the clock and push the target further back.

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The forecast had looked relatively manageable earlier in the week, which made the interruption even more frustrating. AccuWeather had not been showing thunderstorms until much later in the day, yet lightning arrived early enough to interrupt both teams’ preparations. Against Oklahoma State now, expect Oregon to test the Cowboys inside more often.

Oregon must improve after Boise State game

Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. should get more chances on early downs. That can force Oklahoma State’s linebackers to step toward the line and create room for Moore on play-action. Oregon also has enough speed outside to punish the defense if safeties start creeping down. There is another obvious adjustment.

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“I attribute that to a lack of discipline,” Dan Lanning said about his team’s 10 penalties for 90 yards. “I thought we had a lack of discipline at times that created some of those penalties.”

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Oregon needs to give Dante Moore more opportunities to attack vertically. The Ducks used plenty of short and horizontal throws against Boise State. That helped keep the offense moving, but it also allowed the Broncos to keep defenders near the line. Moore has the arm to take advantage of it. He went 28-of-37 against Boise State and showed several times that he can throw the ball downfield when the play gives him the chance. Oklahoma State could give him plenty of those chances.

Oklahoma State has about 90 new players, with 66 coming through the transfer portal. With that much turnover, communication can get messy. Oregon’s motion, shifts, and different formations will force defenders to make quick calls and find their assignments. Oregon can speed things up and test that communication.





