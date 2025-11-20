Major Crisis Confirmed for Penn State as James Franklin Announces His Virginia Tech Agenda

After almost a month following his firing, James Franklin has found his new home. The ex-PSU head coach has signed a 5-year deal with Virginia Tech. However, this news comes as a crisis for the Nittany Lions.

Franklin will not be the only one moving to Virginia Tech, as he revealed his plans to bring some of the coaching staff members to the program on Pat McAfee’s show. “As you know, I have guys who have been with me. When I left Vanderbilt and went to Penn State, I brought 16 people with me. I think a lot of times these coaches get these jobs, and they act like it’s all about them, right? I didn’t do this by myself. So, there are some people who are core to me and will continue to be,” Franklin revealed on the November 19 episode of the show, indicating his plans for bringing his staff to Virginia Tech.

Even so, the 53-year-old made clear that he respects the long-time coaching staff at Virginia Tech and will take time to get to know the Hokies’ staff and conduct interviews to shortlist the people he wants for the team. This would include the staff members from Penn State as well.

“But I also want to be very respectful of the people who poured their hearts and souls into this program here at Virginia Tech. So we’ll take some time to get to know the staff, to interview some people, and then put the puzzle together. That’s the Penn State people, as well as some of the Virginia Tech people, and then also nationally. We’ve got to be great in the footprint,” Franklin explained on the show.

This will be a major crisis for Penn State, as it could mean that they would lose staff members to Virginia Tech. Some names include PSU’s general manager of personnel and recruitment, Andy Frank, and chief of staff, Kevin Threlkel. More are expected to follow, in what could be considered a daylight robbery for the Nittany Lions.

For James Franklin, this would be the perfect opportunity to rebuild his legacy after being fired by Penn State following eleven years in charge.

Can James Franklin build another legacy at Virginia Tech?

The struggles are evident for the Hokies this season, who currently sit 11th in the ACC. With a 3-7 overall record, Virginia Tech is worse off than it was last season. So, in hiring James Franklin, Virginia Tech shows that it means business for the next season. Franklin has achieved great things in his career. He led Vanderbilt to three straight bowl appearances for the first time. He also led them to their First Top-25 finish since 1948 in 2012.

He then replicated his success at Penn State, where he coached for 11 years. He won the 2016 Big Ten Championship, earned three New Year’s Six bowl victories over Washington, Memphis, and Utah, produced multiple 11-win seasons (2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023), and developed NFL stars such as Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, and Chris Godwin. Furthermore, he also earned the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2016. His overall record stands at 128–60, making him one of the most successful head coaches of recent years.

Now, he looks to make waves at Virginia Tech. His first mission appears to be rebuilding the coaching staff; after that, he will likely shift his focus to roster construction and recruiting. Will ACC football suit him better than the Big Ten?