Major Crisis Confirmed for Scott Frost & UCF After Concerning Cam Fancher Revelation

Scott Frost’s grand return to UCF started on an extremely good note, going 1-0 to start the season. Weather issues did not keep the Knights from attacking Jacksonville State, winning with a powerful 17-10 score. However, the star among Frost’s Knights, Cam Fancher, couldn’t contribute a lot. And now, it looks like Frost’s return stands in a risky position.

Fancher took a brutal blow from Jacksonville State’s Tre’Quan Fegans just before rain interrupted the game. The QB didn’t come out for the rest of the night, and Tayven Jackson filled in for him. Frost now confirmed that Fancher injured his back. However, details about the gravity of the injury are still unknown.

Fancher could only throw for 32 yards and complete 5 of his 9 passes. He also ran the ball for 38 yards on 4 carries. Frost should have a reliable option in Jackson, who was also competing for the starting job. He led the Knights to an important win, and threw for 282 yards and also scored 2 TDs.

This is a developing story…