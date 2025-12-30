Major Crisis Strikes Alex Golesh After Latest Auburn Announcement

Alex Golesh’s Auburn faces a major setback in the quarterback room. With just days away from the transfer portal, the Tigers’ five-star QB, who recorded an impressive start, is reportedly leaving the program for the portal.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett report, Auburn’s true freshman quarterback Deuce Knight informed Auburn’s staff that he plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He was Auburn’s five-star recruit of the 2025 class.

Knight played two games for the Tigers this season and made a big impression on his lone start in the 62-17 win over Mercer. In that game, he totaled over 600 yards and 6 touchdowns, including 239 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 15 of 20 passes. He also rushed for 162 yards for four touchdowns on just nine carries.

With this, Deuce Knight becomes the fourth quarterback from the Tigers’ locker room to announce his interest in entering the transfer portal, following Ashton Daniels, Jackson Arnold, and Byrum Brown.

This is a developing story…