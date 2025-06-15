Major Drew Allar Factor Puts James Franklin at Ease After Being Warned of Glaring Penn State Issue

For Drew Allar, this is the most crucial season yet, with everything on the line. After a near miss in last year’s College Football Playoff chase, Penn State fans are already dreaming of confetti and championship banners. This puts pressure not only on the QB but also on Head Coach James Franklin. And though Allar’s rise is easing some nerves, a glaring roster concern is keeping Franklin from getting too comfortable.

There’s no question why the hype is real in Happy Valley. In 2025, the Nittany Lions return one of the most complete offensive backfields in the nation. Star running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton are back after skipping the NFL Draft, looking to finish what they started. The two combined for more than 2,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last season. With them sticking around—and Allar back under center—Penn State isn’t just hoping for success. They’re expecting it.

And they might have the best quarterback in the Big Ten to make it happen. “Even if Drew Allar plays just slightly better than he did last year, he may very well be the best quarterback in the Big Ten,” Josh Pate said. Allar showed flashes of brilliance in 2024, starting all 13 games and throwing for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns. His poise and accuracy were clear strengths—he only tossed 8 interceptions all year. But in high-pressure games, cracks showed. In Penn State’s three losses, Allar threw 4 picks and only 3 touchdowns. Those are the moments he has to clean up.

Still, his development is trending in the right direction, especially with another offseason under his belt. That’s where QB trainer Brad Maendler enters the picture. Speaking on the June 14 episode of the Lions247 Podcast, Maendler—who works with Allar at QB Accelerate—gave fans a peek into the quarterback’s growth.

“He’s played a lot of football and had a lot of experiences. And so he’s—you said it at the opening—it’s like he’s finally a senior. And those experiences for him translate into better decision-making, bigger plays through extending plays, like we had talked about,” Maendler said.

Maendler then highlighted one of Allar’s biggest improvements: his mental toughness. “I think, you know, when you have had that many experiences and had the emotional ups and downs, quarterbacking is so important. Just like defensive backs, right? Having a short memory. So if I make a bad play, I cannot let that play linger, because I gotta get out to the next play. And I think that’s probably the biggest area that I see,” he explained.

And for Allar, it’s no longer just about his arm. It’s about leadership and composure. Maendler added, “When you’ve got experienced quarterbacks who are as committed mentally as he is with his preparation. They build a playbook inside and out. They’ve seen all the defenses. So if they have a bad play, they know—okay, this is—I’ve got 11 guys in this huddle, including myself. I cannot show that I’m unhappy with that. We just gotta throw that play away and get on to the next.”

What’s even more telling is how Allar’s growth has been noticed off the field. Maendler, who spent time around the team during winter and spring, said, “His command of the room, the relationships he has with his teammates—that’s his biggest thing.” He’s not just playing quarterback; he’s owning the role and leading the locker room. That kind of maturity might be exactly what James Franklin needs in a high-pressure season. But the calm Allar brings doesn’t eliminate every concern.

Penn State’s lingering problem

While Drew Allar’s rise has been encouraging, the wide receiver room is still a question mark—one that might make or break Penn State’s playoff hopes. It was glaring in 2024. Despite having one of the best defenses in the country and a solid running game, the Nittany Lions came up short in big games due in part to their lack of receiving production. In the brutal loss to Notre Dame, not a single wide receiver recorded a catch. Throughout the season, none of the WRs—including Omari Evans and Harrison Wallace—eclipsed 1,000 yards.

To address this, Penn State went hard in the portal. Kyron Hudson (USC), Devonte Ross (Troy), and Trebor Pena (Syracuse) were brought in to revamp the unit. Ross comes in hot after a 1,043-yard season. Pena posted over 900 yards and played a key role in Syracuse’s 10-win campaign under Fran Brown. And Hudson adds a vertical threat after flashing playmaking potential at USC. But even with those additions, doubts remain.

“You lost to Omari Evans but you brought in Pena from Syracuse, who’s a really really good piece, and the only place I’m worried about Penn State is wide receiver depth,” said Jake Crain on Crain & Company, addressing what still feels like an unresolved issue. Despite giving PSU the edge over Ohio State in 2025 projections, Crain didn’t hold back on the concern that could cost the Nittany Lions another title shot.

Why? Because the losses in the WR room cut deep. Evans (415 yards) and Wallace (720 yards) both hit the transfer portal. That’s a big chunk of production gone. Behind the new transfer trio, the room looks thin. Freshman Tyseer Denmark has potential but only managed 28 yards last season. Liam Clifford brings experience but limited upside. And the rest of the room? Still untested.

James Franklin knows this. He’s seen seasons slip away before because of small cracks in the roster. So while Drew Allar’s growth and leadership provide a major comfort, the WR depth might be the one issue that keeps the head coach up at night.

The pressure is real in 2025. Franklin’s resume has its strong points—13 wins last year and a CFP berth—but he’s still chasing that elusive national title. With Allar maturing into a top-tier quarterback, Penn State has a shot. But to make it count, they’ll need their receivers to rise to the moment, too. If they don’t, even Allar’s cool hand might not be enough to quiet the storm in Happy Valley.