Major Intel on 5-Star Lamar Brown as Five-Word Message Confirms Inclination for SEC Powerhouse

It’s no secret that SEC powerhouses fiercely compete for top recruits, and Lamar Brown isn’t just another name. This 6’5″, 292-pound force from Louisiana dominates with a physicality that keeps coaches up at night. LSU, Texas A&M, and Texas are locked in a recruiting battle, and it seems one school has just made a strong move. Word is Brown’s recent visit may have changed everything. If the rumors are true, he’s no longer undecided.

Days after canceling his trip, top recruit Lamar Brown surprisingly showed up at LSU’s Friday Night Lights camp. He connected with coaches and enjoyed the Baton Rouge atmosphere. As Brown’s July 10 commitment deadline nears, LSU looks like the leader, especially after he called his experience there a perfect 10. “The visit was a 10/10 for sure.”

But he didn’t just call Brian Kelly’s program perfect; he took another step, fueling speculation. Lamar Brown posted a picture on X of himself next to LSU’s edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples in LSU’s stadium. What made it even more interesting was Brown’s five-word message that made his decision clear: “The man with the plan🐯…” For Brown, the strong bond he built with the LSU coaching staff truly helped the Tigers win him over.

“The people at LSU are great. They have always recruited me hard. It is a great place, and the people make it that. The coaches were with me the entire time on this visit. We have some great relationships.” Lamar Brown said. “It felt a little weird because of being on an official visit in my hometown, but everything was good. Being able to talk with the coaches, hanging out with some of the players, and spending time with other recruits were some of the highlights.”

“The coaches preached to me about my position that I will play the big end spot and that I remind them of Sai’vion Jones,” he added.

Lamar Brown spent a productive weekend bonding with fellow LSU commits and recruits. But the real highlight for the Tigers was the presence of former five-star and LSU standout Maason Smith.

Smith, who once went through his own recruiting process, personally connected with Lamar Brown and his family. He highlighted the advantages of staying in-state for college. Adding to this momentum, Brown’s former high school teammate, Keylan Moses, now an LSU linebacker, stressed the exciting chance to play together at Tiger Stadium.

It’s easy to see why LSU is a strong contender for Brown. This Baton Rouge native is a top-ranked prospect, listed as the No. 7 player nationally and the nation’s top defensive lineman by On3 and 247Sports. He’s a perfect fit for the Tigers. LSU is currently the heavy favorite, with a 96.3% lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine and even leading in the 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction. Despite all this momentum, a strong rival is waiting on the sidelines, ready to make their move.

Another SEC giant is waiting for Lamar Brown

After missing out on Jackson Cantwell, another SEC giant, Texas A&M, quickly turned its attention to elite offensive lineman Lamar Brown. The Aggies’ coaching staff, especially defensive line coaches Tony Jerod-Eddie and Sean Spencer, have aggressively pursued Brown. His official visit, which followed several unofficial visits, significantly boosted their chances. Even Rivals insider Adam Gorney’s X post after the Aggies’ visit—“Think this one closes the book…”—suggests a strong likelihood of Brown committing to Texas A&M.

Texas A&M’s 2026 recruiting class already has a strong defensive line, featuring four-star edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, plus versatile lineman Jermaine Kinsler. Lamar Brown would be a fantastic addition to what is already a standout defensive recruiting class for Texas A&M. Even if LSU ranks at the top of his list, the competition remains tough.

“I am going back home, talking to my family about every visit I went to this June, and just taking every step from there,” Brown said. “LSU, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M are playing their part in my recruitment. LSU has always been high on my list, but it is a dogfight between the four schools on my list.”

Landing Brown would be a huge win for Elko’s staff in their second year. Elko’s recruiting success in talent-rich states like Louisiana and Georgia has been impressive. They already have 19 commits in their 2026 class with a 2nd national ranking. And Brown’s versatility on both sides of the ball makes this a significant recruitment.