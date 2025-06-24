Major NIL Revelation Emerges as 5-Star Richard Wesley Ditches Oregon for Texas Longhorns Over Crucial Factor

Texas isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After getting the top recruiting class in 2025, the Longhorns are on a roll for 2026. On Saturday, they landed 4-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, their sixth commitment just this month. Then, on Sunday, they snagged one of their biggest wins yet—five-star phenom Richard Wesley. This hot streak pushed Texas up to No. 10 in the national 2026 class rankings. Even though Steve Sarkisian and his crew are known for their flashy recruiting style, that’s not what sealed the deal this time.

It’s been quite a month for five-star EDGE Richard Wesley. He famously jumped in the pool with Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning, then changed his mind and decommitted from the Ducks just 17 days later. All of that recently ended with big news for the Texas Longhorns. On June 23, On3 reported that Wesley officially announced he’s committing to Texas, choosing them over Oregon and Ohio State.

The talk over the weekend turned into a celebration when Wesley posted on X, “This for you Mom ❤️ 10,000% committed 🤘🏾.” Wesley, who moved from the 2027 class to 2026, is still a top player, ranked as the No. 2 EDGE and No. 14 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports. Now that this five-star talent is heading to Austin, a major NIL revelation has emerged in his decision to ditch Oregon for Texas.

On Monday’s episode of On3 Recruits, Josh Newberg asked Steve Wiltfong what led Wesley to choose Texas over Oregon—and do it so quickly. Wiltfong broke it down with some behind-the-scenes insight: “Well, I just think he got on campus there and fell in love. Texas was working hard behind the scenes with Richard Wesley in this recruitment. Look, the word is that he took less NIL compensation than was offered from Oregon too. So this isn’t one where it just went to the highest bidder,” said Wiltfong. In short—it wasn’t about the flash or the paycheck—it was about the fit.

Wiltfong didn’t stop there—he doubled down on just how big the win was for Texas. “I think, you know, he had a great time at Texas, fitting with the Longhorns, and they were able to get it done. Texas moves into the top 10 of the On3 Industry Recruiting Rankings after beating Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and others for Richard Wesley.” So, beating out that kind of competition? That’s not just a win—it’s a statement.

And given that, on Sunday, Richard Wesley made it crystal clear—he’s done with the recruiting game. “My recruitment is 100 percent, 1,000 percent shut down. I’m going here in January,” he told Jason Suchomel. So, no more visits. No more guessing. He’s all in on Texas. Wasting no time, Wesley flew straight from Austin to Indianapolis to compete in the prestigious Rivals Five-Star Challenge—an invite-only showcase for 100 of the nation’s top talents at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wesley’s just getting started. As the 2026 five-star EDGE rusher keeps gaining attention, a big question remains—if NIL wasn’t the main reason, what truly led him to this choice?

Why Richard Wesley chose Texas?

At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Richard Wesley is a powerhouse on the football field. But his decision to commit to Texas wasn’t just about the game. He told Rivals’ Adam Gorney that what truly sealed the deal was the academic support.

While he was impressed by the Longhorns’ football program, the strong academics pushed Texas over the top for him. “I think Texas is a great school. Not only football, but academically, they have great degrees, great business schools, great every school. I felt the decision was like best of both worlds. I get to play in SEC, but also get to walk out with a good degree.” It’s worth noting that the University of Texas (UT) is considered a “Public Ivy,” a term from a 1985 book listing top state schools, and it’s still ranked among the top 10. In the SEC, UT ties with the University of Florida for second place, both just behind Vanderbilt.

Wesley explained that it was all the coaches, but “what really convinced me was the academic standpoint. It was this girl—I think her name is Shannon. I’m pretty sure she’s like the academic, you know, dean of defense. And she just explained to me, like, ‘I’ll be there for you anytime,’ you know, school-related. But she feels like kind of like the team mom, in a sense. But she’s really a really cool lady.”

So, for Wesley, it wasn’t just about making big plays; it was about getting good support and setting himself up for a future beyond football. Texas gave him both. Besides the academic help, his strong connection with the coaching staff also played a big part. He especially looked up to Coach LaAllan Clark, whose own journey resonated with him.

Coming from Ohio State, Wesley knows what elite coaching looks like, and Texas fits that bill too. “Coach Clark comes from humble beginnings. He kind of like leveled up during COVID season, and he’s just a great guy. I’m coming from Ohio State, being with Larry Johnson, who’s a great coach—he’s picked up some gems. And I just want to play for him,” Wesley said. It’s clear it’s more than just a coaching connection; it’s about respect and believing in what Texas is building.