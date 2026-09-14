Major SEC Week 3 Game Ticket Prices Cross $3,000 Ahead of Saturday

Lane Kiffin is heading back to Oxford, and there is no chance Ole Miss fans are going to treat this like just another Saturday. The LSU coach is returning to the stadium where he spent six seasons, this time on the other sideline, with the No. 7 Tigers facing the No. 8 Rebels.

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The stakes are already huge, and fans are paying a soaring price to see it. Tickets for LSU vs. Ole Miss are starting around $580, while some premium seats are going for more than $1,500 on the secondary market.

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One SeatGeek listing has taken things even further. A single ticket in Section D, Row 11 is currently listed for $3,182. That is obviously not the average price, but it shows just how much some fans are willing to pay for one of the most anticipated games of the season.

And there is a good reason for all the attention, as Kiffin did not simply leave Ole Miss; he left at the worst possible time. Last November, the Rebels were 10-1 and in the middle of a College Football Playoff push when Kiffin walked away to take the LSU job.

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That would have been enough to make this game personal. But with LSU and Ole Miss both in the Top 10, there is even more at stake. The winner will get a big boost in the SEC race, while the loser could take a hit in the Playoff race.

Now LSU-Ole Miss isn’t the only big Week 3 game where fans are paying a lot for tickets. In fact, last week, Texas vs. Ohio State also saw some ridiculous secondary-market prices, with CBS Austin finding a SeatGeek ticket listed for more than $42,000. Other sellers have tickets ranging from a few hundred dollars to five figures.

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Still, Oxford has something the other games don’t. The Kiffin storyline has turned LSU-Ole Miss into a game fans simply want to be inside the stadium for.

Why SEC Games Matter More in 2026

There is also a bigger reason why games like this are carrying so much weight this season. 2026 is the first year of the SEC’s permanent nine-game conference schedule, instead of playing eight conference games.

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That extra game means more chances for ranked teams to meet each other and fewer opportunities to recover from a bad conference loss. For LSU and Ole Miss, Saturday is one of those games that can shape the rest of the season.

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The 12-team College Football Playoff makes the stakes even higher because a loss to another Top-10 SEC team can also make the road to the Playoff much harder.

The SEC has also become one of the most expensive conferences for fans. According to Sports Illustrated in August, TickPick’s 2026 list has Texas at the top with an estimated $388 overall game-day purchase price, then Ole Miss is second at $349, followed by Texas A&M at $337 and Tennessee at $302.

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For anyone hoping to get into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, the best place to start is the official school ticket office. If those tickets are unavailable, fans can check established secondary marketplaces such as SeatGeek and TickPick. It is worth checking the final price after fees before buying, though.

And that $3,182 price may not stay there. As Patrick Rishe, director of the Sports Business Program at Washington University in St. Louis, said, secondary-market prices can rise as the game gets closer. But they can also fall in the final hours if sellers are trying to get rid of their remaining tickets.

Either way, the demand is clear. Kiffin is going back to Oxford, both teams are ranked in the Top 10, and there is a lot more than bragging rights on the line. For fans who want to watch it all unfold in person, though, that front-row seat to the drama is already coming with a hefty price tag.